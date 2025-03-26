President Donald Trump has sparked outrage after agreeing with a suggestion that January 6 rioters who received pardons could be financially compensated, leaving many social media users appalled.

On January 6, 2021, a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, causing an estimated $2.7 billion in damages and injuring about 140 police officers, Axios reported. Many of those involved faced criminal charges, and federal judges ordered hundreds of defendants to pay restitution for damages.

However, on his first day back in office in January, Trump issued blanket pardons to nearly 1,500 convicted rioters and commuted the sentences of the remaining 14. With those pardons, most financial penalties were erased, leaving taxpayers responsible for covering the damages.

In an interview with Newsmax Tuesday night, Trump responded to a question about whether a "compensation fund" for the pardoned rioters was being considered, confirming, "There's talk about that."

Trump says he's looking at setting up some sort of government "compensation fund" for the January 6 criminals that he pardoned pic.twitter.com/3UUeRiNEKo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2025

Trump defended the individuals involved in the insurrection, referring to them as "patriots" and insisting they had been treated unfairly.

The possibility of giving funds to those responsible for the Capitol riot has sparked widespread backlash online, with some X users calling the idea "treasonous" and describing the participants as "terrorists."

Fat fucking chance we’re going to send tax payer dollars to domestic terrorists — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) March 26, 2025

Imagine releasing and compensating criminals? We live in a fúcked up country. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) March 26, 2025

Another user condemned the idea, suggesting that if compensated, rioters "will get paid for committing treason."

Oh, I see, they will get paid for committing treason and insurrection against the US. Isn't paying for that also a treasonable offence? — Kyber (@KerbyKevan) March 26, 2025

He's gonna compensate them for lying to them! — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) March 26, 2025

Trump has not laid out a concrete plan for financial compensation.

Originally published on Latin Times