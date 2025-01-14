President-elect Donald Trump has raised the U.S. flag back to full-staff at his Mar-a-Lago resort, defying a nationwide order to honor the late President Jimmy Carter.

Following Carter's death on December 29 at the age of 100, President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed that all U.S. flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days, through January 28, in accordance with federal flag protocol for former presidents.

Initially, the large American flag at Mar-a-Lago was lowered in compliance with the order. In recent days however, it was raised to full height—just weeks before Trump's January 20 inauguration, The Mirror reported.

Trump has privately and publicly expressed frustration that flags would remain lowered during his swearing-in. On social media, he criticized the decision, claiming Democrats were "giddy" about the flags being at half-staff during his inauguration, adding, "No American can be happy about it. Let's see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump's decision to prematurely raise the flag has drawn criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, with some viewing it as a sign of disrespect toward Carter's legacy. While Trump issued a brief statement praising Carter after his death, the former president had previously criticized Carter during his campaign.

According to U.S. flag code, presidents can override flag-lowering orders, though such actions are rare, according to WABE. Trump's choice mirrors his past handling of flag protocol, notably when he hesitated to lower the flag after Senator John McCain's death in 2018.

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that state buildings would raise flags to full-staff on Inauguration Day, stating, "While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America."

As Trump prepares to return to the White House, his decision to defy traditional honors for a late president underscores his continued break from political norms.

Originally published by Latin Times.