President Donald Trump responded to remarks from influential Trump supporter and podcast host Joe Rogan, who cautioned against abandoning due process as the administration conducts aggressive deportation tactics.

During an ABC News interview marking his 100th day in office, Terry Moran read Rogan's April 17 podcast remarks about the deportation of Venezuelans to a high security prison in El Salvador without due process: "We gotta be careful that we don't become monsters while we're fighting monsters."

"Oh, I agree with that a hundred percent, yeah," the president said. "We want to be careful and we are careful." Trump did not offer examples of how the administration was executing caution.

Due process was noted as a requirement in executing deportations, even under the Alien Enemies Act which the Trump administration has utilized to deport alleged gang members. However, the administration has not offered full compliance.

In the case of deported migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia — removed due to what the Justice Department called an "administrative error" — no efforts have been made to facilitate his return despite a Supreme Court ruling to do so. Trump stood by the decision, insisting Abrego Garcia was a violent member, though the claim has not been proven in court.

When Moran pointed out that "even bad guys get due process" in America, Trump insisted migrants who enter illegally are held to "a different standard."

"They came in illegally," Trump said. "They get a process where we have to get 'em out, yeah."

