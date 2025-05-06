President Donald Trump insisted there are "lots of advantages" if Canada became the 51st state while sitting next to the newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

When asked during a Tuesday meeting in the White House's Oval Office whether he still believed Canada should join the U.S., Trump confirmed he did, adding, "But it takes two to tango, right?" before outlining the many ways Canadians would benefit.

"I believe it would be a massive tax cut for the Canadian citizens. You get free military, tremendous medical cares and other things. There would be a lot of advantages, but it would be a massive tax cut," Trump stated.

REPORTER: You have said Canada should becoming the 51st state



REPORTER: You have said Canada should becoming the 51st state

TRUMP: I still believe that. But it takes two to tango.

The president then shifted focus to Canada's natural beauty, tying it to his background as a real estate developer.

"It's also a beautiful... I'm a real estate developer at heart. " Trump stated, before adding that he wanted to "get rid of that artificially drawn line" that separates the two North American nations.

"When you look at that beautiful formation when it's together, I'm a very artistic person, but when I looked at that, you know, I said that's the way it was meant to be," Trump continued.

Carney chuckled as the president called himself "a real estate developer at heart," then appeared somewhat uncomfortable as Trump pontificated about the "artificially drawn line" that separates the U.S. and Canada.

The two world leaders met to address escalating trade tensions, sparked by the U.S. imposing a 25% tariff on nearly all Canadian imports last month, excluding energy products and potash, which have a 10% tariff. Carney also swiftly dismissed any talk of Canada becoming a U.S. state.

Originally published on Latin Times