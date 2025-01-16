TikTok CEO Shou Chew may take a seat of honor at President-elect Donald Trump's January 20th inauguration, just one day after the app faces a nationwide ban.

The invitation includes a seat alongside former presidents, family members, and tech bigwigs like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk. Two insiders familiar with the plans confirmed the gesture, The New York Times reported.

The invite, extended by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, comes at a make-or-break moment for TikTok. The popular app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, faces a January 19th ban in the United States if it does not sell to a non-Chinese company within the next few days.

Congress enacted the ban last year over national security concerns. TikTok has been fighting legislation in court while exploring alternative solutions with the incoming Trump administration.

TikTok declined to comment on the invitation when contacted by The New York Times.

Trump's latest affection for TikTok, a complete 180 from his first term, where he sought to block the app.

His attitude shifted during the 2024 election, as his campaign gained significant traction on the platform and helped him connect with young voters and those disengaged from traditional media.

Legal experts suggest Trump's best chance to save TikTok lies in leveraging a provision that allows the president to evaluate whether ByteDance has relinquished Chinese control over the app.

The president-elect's newfound support for TikTok reportedly comes after meeting with Jeff Yass, a Republican megadonor and major ByteDance shareholder.

Yass, a founder of Susquehanna International Group, has connections to lobbying groups with ties to Trump, including the anti-tax advocacy organization Club for Growth. The group has employed key Trump allies, such as Kellyanne Conway and David Urban, to lobby on TikTok's behalf.

Trump reportedly met with TikTok executives at Mar-a-Lago last month to discuss its fate. After the meeting, Trump expressed a "warm spot" for the platform and suggested he would personally review the matter.