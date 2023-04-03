KEY POINTS Donald Trump's family is reportedly affected by his recent indictment

Trump's legal team still has no idea what charges the ex-POTUS will be facing

Trump is set to speak in Florida on Tuesday after his expected court appearance in NYC

The family of former President Donald Trump has reportedly turned emotional over the latter's indictment due to the alleged hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels, a reporter close to the Trump camp said.

Maggie Haberman, a New York Times journalist who has been closely covering Trump, bared that even the legal counsels of the 76-year-old politician have had infightings over the indictment, adding that the team still does not know what charges will be slapped against Trump.

Haberman said Trump's camp has been "trying to assess what is happening on a few fronts." She emphasized that the matter has "extremely" angered the former president.

"One is the political front, which I'd say they were most prepared on. Another is the legal front, which is messy because his team has had a lot of infighting, and there's finger pointing about why they were so caught off guard. The lawyers also don't yet know the charges because it's a sealed indictment," Haberman said in an interview with the Times' "The Morning."

"Finally, there is the emotional front. While Trump is not said to be throwing things, he is extremely angry and his family is, not surprisingly, rattled."

On Thursday, a New York grand jury voted to indict Trump over the alleged hush money payments she made to Daniels. Trump purportedly faces over 30 counts related to business fraud although the indictment remains under seal, CNN reported.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges are a "witch-hunt" initiated by the "radical left democrats."

"This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history ... the Radical Left Democrats -- the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country -- have been engaged in a witch-hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," the former president said in a statement shortly after the indictment was announced.

This is not the first time Trump has faced legal challenges. Haberman noted that Trump has been avoiding being indicted since he was first criminally investigated in the 1970s as a businessman.

"He actually hasn't faced enormous criminal legal threats since then," Haberman noted.

A project involving two of his kids was investigated by the Manhattan district attorney about a decade ago, however, for a variety of reasons there were no indictments made.

The reporter also believes Trump's camp is "very worried" about the Justice Department's investigation of the thousands of government documents, over 100 of which are classified, found at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

"Georgia has bothered Trump personally for a while, possibly because there are tapes of him telling officials to find votes. Some of his aides are very worried about the documents investigation that the Justice Department has," she added.

"It's a clearer-cut issue, and a federal judge overseeing grand jury matters showed in a recent ruling that she's taking the government's claims seriously."

The indictment has made Trump the first-ever serving or former president to face criminal charges.

Trump is set to speak in Florida on Tuesday evening after his expected court appearance in a New York City courthouse where he will be arraigned, fingerprinted and photographed.