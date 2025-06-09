President Donald Trump was mocked online after declaring that those taking part in the Los Angeles protests against ICE were "insurrectionists" and demanding jail time, despite pardoning those convicted in the Capitol riots.

The president was asked about "the people causing problems in LA" upon returning to the White House by reporters Monday.

"The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators, they're insurrectionists, they're bad people. They should be in jail," Trump stated.

Trump: "The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators, they're insurrectionists, they're bad people. They should in jail. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/jLAu1YE3PK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2025

Los Angeles was home to various protests over the weekend in response to ICE raids across the city. More than 50 people have been arrested in connection with the protests, which Trump responded to by deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to help aid law enforcement.

However, users online were quick to point out the president's choice of words to describe the protesters, given that he had pardoned the rioters who participated in the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

"It loses all meaning after he pardoned the insurrectionists," one user remarked. Another added, "And yet, he pardoned everyone who attacked the capital. So evil."

It loses all meaning after he pardoned the insurrectionists. — Emoney (@emoney3113) June 9, 2025

And yet, he pardoned everyone who attacked the capital. So evil. — Sandra Grant (@grandsan) June 9, 2025

"The insurrectionists should be in jail you say?" another user chided. One person said, "Imagine if he said that about [January 6]."

the insurrectionists should be in jail you say? 🤔 — schmook (@schmook) June 9, 2025

Imagine if he said that about j6 — Devin (@lionsdevin171) June 9, 2025

Trump defended the deployment of the National Guard in a Truth Social post Saturday, saying if Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass "can't do their jobs," then "the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!"

Newsom condemned Trump's move, saying it was "purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions." The California governor later dared Border Czar Tom Homan to arrest him after Homan declared it was a "felony to impede law enforcement doing their job."

Trump has seemingly supported this, telling reporters he thought it would be "a great thing" on Monday.

Originally published on Latin Times