Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis broke from President Donald Trump's administration on the handling of the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling for top officials to "just release it."

DeSantis advocated for the release of the files and a continued push of finding and arresting others connected to the sex trafficking scandal involving Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell during a Sunday appearance on Fox News' "One Nation."

"What I would say is release it and let people see. But I think there's a desire for justice because Jeffrey Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell did not just do this amongst themselves. I mean, there were obviously other people involved, and yet no one's been brought to justice," he said.

In February 2024, DeSantis signed a bill alongside two of Epstein's victims allowing the grand jury documents from Epstein's 2006 case, which ended with him being spending 13 months in jail after pleading guilty to solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of a minor for prostitution in 2008, to be released to the public, USA Today reported.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019 after being arrested the month prior for federal sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 for similar charges, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 after she was found guilty.

DeSantis has previously expressed support for releasing the Epstein files, pledging to "do full disclosure" while campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in New Hampshire, Florida Politics reported in 2023.

"Why do we not know about all the stuff with Epstein? You know, neither Trump or Biden were willing to [or] are willing to do that. I think that's important," DeSantis told the crowd.

Epstein's new statement comes after Trump has continued to face intense backlash for his administration's handling of the Epstein files after the Department of Justice and FBI released a memo declaring that Epstein had killed himself and had no client list, going against prominent conspiracy theories.

The scrutiny only intensified after the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Trump gave Epstein a drawing of a naked woman in a message for his 50th birthday. Trump has repeatedly denied the report and filed a lawsuit against the publication over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Democrats and even some Republican lawmakers have continued to push for the release of the files, with some pushing for resolutions while others called for Trump officials to testify about the recent reports.

