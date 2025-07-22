Vice President JD Vance reportedly revealed what was in the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during dinner with a comedian.

Comedian Tim Dillon shared that he had dinner with Vance "last week" where they allegedly talked about the contents of the Epstein files in a Monday podcast episode titled, "Emergency Podcast: The Epstein Cover-Up."

Dillon relayed the dinner to the episode's guest Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly bashed the Trump administration over the handling of the Epstein files. He claimed Vance told him the files contained "commercial pornography" and that "they do not have videos of any powerful person in a compromising position."

"If that's the case, why would Pam Bondi call it evidence? She's not an idiot. She's the attorney general," the comedian said. "Why would she say she has files on her desk if none of these implicated anybody?"

The comedian was referring to a Fox News interview the attorney general did in February, in which she seemingly suggested that a client list connected to Epstein was "sitting on my desk right now to review."

After the Department of Justice and FBI released a memo declaring that Epstein killed himself and had no such client list, the White House clarified that Bondi was referring to the files as a whole, not specifically about an alleged client list.

"It just feels like they're covering something. For sure, 100%," Dillon said. "And I feel like they're telling a story, and the story doesn't make any sense."

Jones previously slammed the DOJ following the publication of the report, which he called "over the top sickening" in a video to X earlier this month.

"You wouldn't say all of that if you were planning to cover from the beginning. So something has changed along the way," Jones said. "It all points towards this being used to blackmail the deep state."

The conspiracy theorist is not the only MAGA supporter who has turned on the Trump administration over the Epstein files. Influencer Laura Loomer called for Bondi to resign, while far-right live streamer Nick Fuentes pledged to "burn" his MAGA hat over the situation.

Trump has faced continued scrutiny since the memo, which then intensified after the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging the president previously wrote Epstein a birthday message with a drawing of a naked woman. Trump has denied these claims and filed a lawsuit against the outlet over the weekend.

Originally published on Latin Times