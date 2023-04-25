KEY POINTS Donald Trump will publish a new book of personal correspondences with world leaders, public figures and celebrities

King Charles reportedly did not give his permission for his personal letter to Trump to be published

"Letters to Trump" will be released Tuesday

Donald Trump is set to publish a book containing his personal correspondences with various celebrities, public figures and world leaders.

"Letters to Trump" will feature 150 letters the former president received from figures such as King Charles III, Princess Diana, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Queen Elizabeth II, Kim Jong-un and Ronald Reagan, among many others, The Guardian reported, citing publicity materials.

In his 1995 letter to Trump, the current British monarch, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, thanked the real estate mogul for the honorary membership to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, The Telegraph reported. Charles also wished the former president success in his new business venture and expressed an interest in visiting.

Trump did not have King Charles' permission to publish the personal letter, according to The Telegraph. International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

Another letter to be featured in the book was sent by Princess Diana to Trump on July 3, 1997, mere weeks before she died in a car accident in Paris. In it, she thanked "Donald" for the flowers he sent her on her birthday.

"They truly are quite magnificent, and I am deeply touched that you have thought of me in this special way," the late princess wrote.

Meanwhile, one letter from July 23, 2013, was from former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had responded to Trump after the businessman complained about the wind turbines near his golf courses in Scotland.

Cameron explained that Britain was committed to a "balanced energy mix," which included renewable energy, but that he understood his views on wind power.

"I do appreciate that wind, in particular, can be contentious for some communities," Cameron wrote in the signed letter. "We have made it clear that the need for renewable energy does not automatically override environmental protections."

The book is also expected to contain correspondence between Trump and Putin in 2013, when the former announced the "exciting news" that his Miss Universe Pageant would be coming to Russia. He then invited Putin to be the guest of honor.

"I know that our Moscow pageant will be our biggest and best Miss Universe ever, and we are already overwhelmed with a very positive and extensive response from both international and Russian media," Trump said, adding that his Trump organization turned down other countries as options to host the international pageant.

In his reply, Putin congratulated Trump.

"I hope that all the participants in this remarkable event will go home with good memories of their visit to the Russian capital," the Russian leader wrote.

"It is a pity that we were not able to have our meeting, but I hope we will be able to talk during one of your upcoming visits to Russia," he added.

When Trump won the presidential election in 2016, Putin sent him another letter expressing his willingness to cooperate with him on various global issues.

"Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between Russia and the US remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world," the Russian president wrote in the letter.

He continued, "I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America, we will be able – by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner – to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level."

The book, which is expected to be out Tuesday, is published by Trump co-founded Winning Team Publishing.