After President Donald Trump revoked an 18-month extension of deportation protection for thousands of Venezuelans, he said Venezuela will accept and provide transport for all "illegal aliens."

Trump shared his message in a post published on his Truth Social platform.

It is so good to have the Venezuela Hostages back home and, very important to note, that Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua. Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back. We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back. Furthermore, record numbers of criminals are being removed from our Country, and the Border numbers are the strongest they have been since the First Term of the Trump Administration!

Now, 600,000 Venezuelans who were granted protection are susceptible to deportation in the upcoming months.

Trump's message comes on the heels of Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González suggesting he send deportees to another country. González warned sending deportees back to Venezuela would allow President Nicolás Maduro to use them for political gain.

On Saturday, Trump shared on Truth Social that six Americans previously detained in Venezuela had returned to the US after his Special Envoy Richard Grenell met with Maduro.

Trump's mass deportation will effect the farming industry, with many legal experts forecasting a potential loss of 75% of its agriculture workforce.

