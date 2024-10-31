Supporters of former President Donald Trump are spreading conspiracy theories regarding rigging in the upcoming presidential election after an ABC affiliate accidentally aired test election results for the state of Pennsylvania.

ABC accidentally aired election results of Harris winning PA by 5% with 100% in pic.twitter.com/VTJCjH92uh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2024

This is exactly why everyone needs to go vote. We must make this too big to rig. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2024

They want you to believe these pre-made election results aired on WNEP 16 (an ABC station) was a "test," with Kamala Harris winning Pennsylvania with 52% of the vote.



Do they know something we don't?https://t.co/1pCqaGXzME — The American Coalition (@amer_coalition) October 30, 2024

On Sunday, while broadcasting the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, ABC local affiliate WNEP-TV accidentally aired election results for the state of Pennsylvania on the ticker at the base of the screen, depicting a win for Vice President Harris in an election that had not yet occurred.

The ticker demonstrated that Harris had won 52% of the vote in the state, whereas Trump only received 47%.

Trump supporters immediately took to social media, claiming that this mistake foreshadowed election rigging that would actually occur after the 2024 elections, delivering Harris the presidency unfairly.

"I asked before and I'm asking again: What will conservatives do if they steal this thing again like they blatantly did in the past?" wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user. "Are they just gonna sit down and whine as the media establishment calls them "unhinged" and "crazy?" This is the real question and I hope someone provides an answer. The stakes are way too high and trust me, these guys are not gonna wanna loose, even if it means stealing in full glare, which they're not unfamiliar with."

SCARY!!!



A Pennsylvania news station WNEP-TV “accidentally” showed fake election results showcasing Harris won the swing state.



Imagine that!



I asked before and I’m asking again: What will conservatives do if they steal this thing again like they blatantly did in the past?… pic.twitter.com/MFVg5vdv29 — J. C. Okechukwu (@jcokechukwu) October 30, 2024

"I live in Northeast Pennsylvania, in the viewing area of wnep. They are a very biased tv station. Don't believe their explanation one bit," wrote another.

I live in Northeast Pennsylvania, in the viewing area of wnep. They are a very biased tv station. Don't believe their explanation one bit. — Wendy Jo (@WendyJo814) October 30, 2024

Explaining the incident, WNEP-TV said that the ticker had been randomly generated for a screen test in order to assure that broadcasting would run smoothly on election night, Nov. 5.

"Test results for the upcoming November 5 general election mistakenly appeared on WNEP-TV early Sunday evening during a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix," the station said. "Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did."

"The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night," the news station continued.

"The numbers were not reflective of any actual vote count. Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots to be taken out of their envelopes until 7:00 a.m. on Election Day, and no votes of any kind will be counted in Pennsylvania until after the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

"WNEP regrets the error and apologizes for any confusion. We have taken steps to ensure that it does not happen again."

Originally published by Latin Times.