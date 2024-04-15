Former President Donald Trump steps into the legal spotlight as his long-awaited trial kicks off in New York City, marking an unprecedented moment in American history. Charged with a 34-count indictment related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Trump pleads not guilty to allegations of falsifying business records, stemming from efforts to boost his electoral prospects during the presidential campaign.

The courtroom buzzes with anticipation as jury selection begins, a process that promises to be rigorous and drawn-out, potentially spanning two weeks. However, it's not just the jury pool under scrutiny; Trump's legal team and prosecutors engage in heated debates over various procedural matters, including evidence admissibility and allegations of witness intimidation, ABC News reported.

According to CBS News, Judge Juan Merchan sets a tone of no-nonsense as he navigates through a series of motions and disputes. Notably, Merchan allows the possibility of calling Trump family members and former administration officials as witnesses, expanding the potential scope of the trial dramatically. Among those named are Melania Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and former aides Steven Bannon and Kellyanne Conway.

In the midst of legal maneuvers, Trump makes a grand entrance, denouncing the trial as an "assault on America" and dismissing it as political persecution. His fiery rhetoric sets the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested legal battle.

As proceedings unfold, tensions escalate further with prosecutors signaling their intent to seek contempt charges against Trump for alleged violations of a gag order. Additionally, Judge Merchan imposes deadlines and hearings on defense motions, ensuring a brisk pace despite the complexity of the case.

With the trial expected to stretch between six to eight weeks, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the courtroom, awaiting the outcome of this historic legal saga. Stay tuned for live updates as the trial of the century unfolds.