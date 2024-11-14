Statements made by President-elect Donald Trump regarding billionaire MAGA supporter Elon Musk are resurfacing, in which Trump insists Musk would've followed orders to "drop to [his] knees and beg", after the Tesla CEO was largely involved in the 45th President's 2024 re-election campaign.

Social media users have called attention to an old post created by Trump on Truth Social two years ago, written in response to comments Musk had been making about Trump at the time.

In July of 2022, Musk took to X (then Twitter) to express his opinion on the possibility of Trump running for re-election in 2024.

"I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack — don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency," wrote Musk.

Musk's post was in response to a clip of the then-former President in which he attacked Musk at a rally for allegedly lying about how he voted, referring to him as a "bullsh-t artist", posted by Breitbart News.

"Elon is not gonna buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me," said Trump.

"He's got himself a mess. You know, he said the other day "Oh I've never voted for a Republican", and I said "I didn't know that." He told me he voted for me. So he's another bullsh-t artist. But he's not gonna be buying it. He's not gonna be buying it. Although he might later, who the hell knows what's going to happen. He's got a pretty rotten contract," he continued.

Trump then took to Truth Social to recount Musk's visit to the White House during his first presidency, during which Musk asked him for assistance with various projects.

"When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it's electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he'd be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, 'drop to your knees and beg,' and he would have done it," Trump wrote.

"...Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that's perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!" Trump continued in another post.

"P.S. Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!" he continued further.

Musk previously stated in June of 2022 that he'd cast his first-ever vote for a Republican in voting for Texas special election winner Mayra Flores. Furthermore, he'd stated that he was "leaning towards" voting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if DeSantis were to run for president in 2024.

Musk would go on to become a hugely important part of Trump's second presidential campaign, hosting solo rallies in support of the Republican presidential ticket, and even offering a million-dollar-a-day sweepstakes to voters in battleground states through his political action committee, America PAC, to mobilize support for the Trump campaign.

