Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will visit Detroit on Saturday to participate in a roundtable discussion at a Black church. This visit is part of his ongoing efforts to attract Black voters away from President Joe Biden ahead of the November election.

According to Reuters, Trump is scheduled to host an afternoon roundtable at an African American church in downtown Detroit. Later, he will attend the "People's Convention" organized by Turning Point Action, a group that the Anti-Defamation League has associated with various extremist elements.

"President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will visit Detroit to listen to members of the community," the former president's campaign said in a news release. "Trump will discuss how Joe Biden has failed the great people of Detroit and the State of Michigan."

Detroit, one of the largest Black-majority cities in the United States, will be a key factor in Michigan's electoral results. Although some parts of the city have undergone economic renewal, many neighborhoods continue to grapple with structural inequities and long-standing disinvestment. Experts suggest that issues like inflation and economic challenges are foremost in the minds of voters.

In February, Trump faced criticism for claiming that Black voters were more drawn to him following his multiple indictments on criminal charges. His assertions of victimization by prosecutors and courts were poorly received by many Black voters, who argue that African Americans are the ones who suffer the most from inequities in the criminal justice system.

Last month, Trump held a rally in a South Bronx neighborhood in New York, directly appealing to Black and Hispanic voters by addressing cost-of-living and immigration issues.

President Biden and Trump have both made multiple visits to Michigan this year to secure votes in the swing state ahead of the November election. Trump last visited Michigan in May, marking his third visit to the state in 2024, where he spoke in Grand Rapids, focusing on immigration. This upcoming visit is his first since being found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his "hush money" criminal trial.

President Biden's most recent visit to Michigan was on May 19, when he spoke at the NAACP Fight for Freedom Dinner in Detroit. Vice President Kamala Harris was also in Detroit, attending the Michigan Democratic Party's annual Legacy Dinner last Saturday night.

Among Black adults, Biden's approval has dropped from 94% when he started his term in January 2021 to just 55%, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published in March.