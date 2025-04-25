New products have been added to President Donald Trump's merchandise website, including a presidential campaign-style t-shirt with "TRUMP 2028 (Rewrite the Rules)" emblazoned across the chest.

The Trump Store website can be shopped by category, or collection. The wide array of Trump-stamped merch includes over 60 different hats, a $550 "Bling Clutch," golf and pickleball gear, and a curated Mother's Day collection. The newest arrivals include a batch of Trump 2028 gear: t-shirts, hats, and beer koozies.

"The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the new Trump 2028 t-shirt," reads the website's description of the $36 tee.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt directed NBC News to the Trump Organization when questioned about the launch, but added, "It's a cool hat and I suspect it will be highly popular!" Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump has teased the idea of running for a third term, going as far as to clarify, "I'm not joking," on a March 31 call with NBC News. While the 22nd amendment to the US constitution expressly forbids anyone from being elected president more than twice, Trump went on to say, "There are methods which you could do it."

One of those methods is written below "TRUMP 2028" on the t-shirt, which proclaims "rewrite the rules"—the constitution in this case. That route presents an uphill battle, requiring two-thirds vote from Congress and three-fourths vote from the states.

With the early months of Trump's second term colored by the administration's tenacity and creativity in pushing its agenda forward, writing dozens of executive orders and invoking obscure legislation like the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, the concept of a third term seems increasingly less far-fetched.

"I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election was totally rigged," Trump elaborated.

Earlier in the month, White House strategist Steve Bannon said, "We're working on 5 or 6 different alternatives for how Trump could run again." While those alternative methods have yet to be revealed, Bannon is confident. "Quite frankly, I think four or five are going to work," he said.

Whether the rules will be rewritten for the 2028 election remains unclear, but in the meantime, merch is a certainty.

