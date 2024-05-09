Barron Trump is headed to the big leagues as he has been chosen to be a delegate to the Republican National Convention, according to a media report.

Politico revealed that Barron Trump's name appears as one of Florida's at-large delegates to the GOP Convention. He was handpicked by the Republican Party of Florida on Wednesday.

According to a campaign official of Trump, the youngest son of the former president was actually "very interested" in the nation's political process despite the fact that he is still in high school.

Donald Trump recently lamented that he would not be able to see Baron graduate due to his ongoing hush-money trial in Manhattan. Jjudge Juan Merchan granted him consideration and allowed him to attend the ceremony at the Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach next week.

The judge at Trump's trial said there would be no court on May 17 so that he could attend his son's graduation. However, the elder Trump has scheduled a campaign event in Minnesota on the same day.

Aside from Barron, other Trump children were also selected as delegates and will be appearing at the convention in Milwaukee in July, including Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Tiffany Boulos. Of the former president's five children, only Ivanka Trump has chosen to stay out of politics after her stint as her father's senior adviser during his tenure.

Evan Power, Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, said in a Fox News report, that the senior high school student will be among the 41 at-large delegates from the Sunshine State to attend the national gathering. There, the GOP is set to officially nominate Trump oas the party's presidential candidate for the general election in November.

Aside from the family members of Trump, the list of delegations leaders also includes notable names like Ron DeSantis, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, State Speaker Designate Danny Perez and Senate President Designate Ben Albritton.