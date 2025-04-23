KEY POINTS The crypto ETFs will have a "Made in America focus," as per the companies

TMTG's CEO said the partnership was a major step toward diversifying into digital assets

Trump has been moving closer and closer to the crypto space since winning the presidential race

President Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), has finalized its partnership with prominent cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com.

The partnership was first announced late last month, but it was only finalized Tuesday through a binding agreement, paving the way for the upcoming launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that include crypto assets.

Trump Media, Crypto.com eye late 2025 ETFs launch

According to the companies, the ETFs will be made available through Foris Capital U.S. LLC., Crypto.com's broker dealer.

The ETFs will comprise "digital assets as well as securities with a Made in America focus spanning diverse industries such as energy." If everything goes as planned, especially with the regulatory process, the digital asset ETFs may be launched later this year.

"This agreement is a major step forward in diversifying TMTG into financial services and digital assets. We're gratified to work with great partners, Crypto.com and Yorkville America Digital, and look forward to bringing ETFs to the market for investors who believe both the American economy and digital assets are poised for tremendous growth," TMTG CEO Chairman Devin Nunes said in a statement.

Aside from the ETFs, the partner firms are also planning to launch a series of "Truth.Fi Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs)."

TMTG is planning to invest in the ETFs and SMAs through its own cash reserves.

$CRO users hail milestone

For many crypto users on X, the partnership is a major milestone in the crypto space, considering how a U.S. president's media company has gone big on crypto collaboration.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said Tuesday's binding agreement is "one step closer to history." Notably, Trump isn't part of TMTG's management leadership; however, he owns a huge stake in the company. Instead, his son, Donald Trump Jr., is a member of the board.

Many crypto users, especially those holding the CRO token, the native token of the Cronos Chain, the decentralized blockchain developed by Crypto.com, celebrated the big news.

I was wondering why @kris was a little quiet for some time while others are making noise… quietly building behind the scenes then bam! Solid news. Let’s $CRO! — CryptoFaz (@CryptoFazzer) April 22, 2025

The U.S. president has yet to make a comment on the partnership. He has not promoted any other cryptocurrency except his own meme coin, Official Trump (TRUMP), but he did express support for the broader crypto space.

Trump has also signed an executive order that establishes a national strategic Bitcoin reserve, as well as a digital assets stockpile.

The president has embraced crypto since securing his second presidency. In the first month of his presidency, Bitcoin hit an all-time high, but volatility remains across the board due to various economic factors, including Trump's trade war.