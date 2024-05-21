Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social account on X shared a video with a reference to a possible victory as a "unified Reich." The video immediately drew criticism from President Joe Biden's camp.

In the 30-second video shared on Monday, two questions it asked were, "What happens after Donald Trump wins?" and "What's next for America?"

The video's background seemed to be made up of sample newspapers with several eye-catching headlines, which are representative of the advocacies of the Trump campaign. Some examples include "Border is closed - 15 million illegal aliens deported" and "Economy booms."

What caught the attention of many was the slightly blurred text that could be seen beneath the headlines.

"Industrial strength significantly increased... driven by the creation of a unified Reich."

Based on NBC News, the video was posted on Trump's Truth Social site, but it has already been deleted on Tuesday morning.

One can recall that the term "Reich" was largely associated with the time of Hitler's Third Reich during the 1930's in Nazi, Germany. The inclusion of "Reich" was highly criticized by Democrats and they did not miss the chance to make their criticism public.

On Monday night, James Singer, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign spokesman, hit a the "Reich" video.

"America, stop scrolling and pay attention. Donald Trump is not playing games; he is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a 'unified reich,'" he said.

"Parroting 'Mein Kampf' while you warn of a bloodbath if you lose is the type of unhinged behavior you get from a guy who knows that democracy continues to reject his extreme vision of chaos, division, and violence," Singer added.

"It is abhorrent, sickening, and disgraceful for anyone to promote content associated with Germany's Nazi government under Adolf Hitler," Andrew Bates, White House spokesperson said in a statement, CNN reported.

Trump's campaign then dismissed the allegation by Biden's camp over the "Reich" video, saying that the former President was not even aware that the word appeared considering that he was in New York that day.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign spokeswoman, said that the video was not a campaign video, and that it was created by a random account and just reposted by a staffer, emphasizing that the latter did not see the word in the video.

Leavitt then hit back at Biden and called the latter as "the real extremist," for allegedly turning his back on Israel and the Jewish people. She also mentioned Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as "terrorist sympathizers."