KEY POINTS TXT released a new installment in its "The Name Chapter" series, "FREEFALL"

Fans noticed that member Beomgyu had fewer lines in the entire album

Fans started a petition, asking for fair treatment for Beomgyu

Tomorrow x Together (TXT) recently made an official comeback, releasing the new mini-album "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL," but some fans — known as MOAs — got disappointed over a certain member's alleged lack of lines, leading to assumptions of mistreatment.

Since the release of the new albums, many fans noticed that Beomgyu and even Soobin had significantly fewer lines during this comeback, especially in the tracks "Happily Ever After" and "Growing Pain," according to Koreaboo. Some mentioned that the songs were "great," but it was disappointing that the agency, BigHit Music, couldn't distribute the lines equally.

"It's really disappointing to hear that Beomgyu has no lines in 'Happily Ever After' [because] the song is clearly great, and Beomgyu would've pulled it off like it's kinda crazy how one member doesn't have a line in an ot5 song," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another agreed, saying, "I know I said we shouldn't complain right now, but Soobin barely getting lines in the [title track] then Beomgyu getting NO LINES on HEA? They had 4 members singing the chorus but couldn't even fit in gyu? Sorry, but this is getting weird [BigHit]."

It seemed, however, that this situation has been going on for years. Some fans have started a petition for Beomgyu, asking Hybe to treat him fairly. The petition also included a list of instances of how the 22-year-old South Korean artist was allegedly mistreated. To reach a wider audience, the fans used the hashtags "#BeomgyuDesrvesLines," "#BighitTreatBeomgyuBetter" and "#BeomgyuOurBlueSpring."

In a post shared by @dd_bhbgdy on Twitter, the list included the following instances: (1) unfair distribution of song parts — including a rundown of seconds or minutes Beomgyu only got to sing in TXT's discography — (2) weakened appearances on social media and (3) ignorance of the company on Beomgyu's personal opinions and reasonable demands.

"Please HYBE treat its artist Choi Beomgyu fairly and face the demands of all Bamtori"

Please send an email. The content of the email is as shown below:

✉️protect@bighitmusic.co.kr

✉️protect@bighitcorp.com#BeomgyuDeservesLines #BighitTreatBeomgyuBetter #BeomgyuOurBlueSpring pic.twitter.com/7VKvfMQGZI — Bambi-🐻 (@dd_bhbgdy) October 15, 2023

Another user mentioned how Beomgyu had the most lines in the song "Blue Spring" — the eighth track on "FREEFALL" — a song he produced alongside his bandmates.

Twitter user @beomtoriiz also aired their frustrations on a certain thread on Reddit that has been trending online, where one social media user said Beomgyu was only added to TXT for "visuals and personality." The post had about 455 people agreeing with the sentiment of the poster.

what in an actual fvck?! i'm dumbstruck for this reddit post like are u fr? and the amount of people agreeing to this sh1tty opinion? icb stup1d people like this exist. #BighitTreatBeomgyuBetter #BeomgyuDeservesLines pic.twitter.com/X2n3dHw8gU — BEOM🧸°BeomgyuDeserveBetter° (@beomtoriiz) October 16, 2023

BigHit Music has yet to release an official statement regarding the matter. But in a recent live performance, MOAs noticed how Beomgyu was given more lines in "Happily Ever After" compared to the studio version.

"This was not his line in the studio version, but I guess they decided to give it to him for the live performance to compensate [because] he'd just be standing there without any otherwise. grateful that he got a chance to sing at all of course but this is ridiculous. [B]arely a few words," one user commented on the clip of the performance originally uploaded by @beomgyuhourly.