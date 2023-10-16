KEY POINTS TXT's Soobin, Beomgyu and Huening Kai recently appeared on "KStar Next Door"

Soobin claimed to be the most good-looking member of TXT

TXT recently released its third full-length album, "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL"

Tomorrow x Together (TXT) member Soobin proudly acknowledged his stunning visuals in a recent online interview, claiming that he was among the "most handsome men" in South Korea.

In the latest episode of Diggle's "KStar Next Door," uploaded on YouTube Sunday, the 22-year-old leader of the group guested alongside his bandmates Beomgyu and Huening Kai. There, the trio talked about their latest comeback, titled "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL," and the experience of going on tour before playing a game of hula hoop.

While talking about the nicknames given to them since their debut in 2019, the host, Jonathan, asked Beomgyu why he was called the "official master of introduction" in TXT.

"I begin the song. I draw people's attention, [like they say], 'Oh, who's this guy?' People became curious. They look forward to the next person," the latter explained before throwing a joke at Soobin, saying, "[When] Soobin comes out, [the audience say], 'Who's next?' That's what happens."

Soobin, however, had a different opinion about Beomgyu's nickname. He jokingly dissed his bandmate by saying that the only reason the introduction was given to the latter was because "he can't sing a high note."

Beomgyu then defended himself, saying that he and Soobin had the "same note." Not backing down, Soobin proudly said that he could sing higher notes now. The bickering prompted Jonathan and Huening Kai to erupt into laughter.

When asked about who was the most good-looking among the trio, Soobin instantly answered that he was among the top three most handsome men in South Korea, next to veteran actors Won Bin from KBS' "Autumn in My Heart" and Hyun Bin from Netflix's "Crash Landing On You." Interestingly, all their names rhymed — similarly ending in "Bin."

In other news, TXT just returned with its third full-length album, which is also another installment in its "The Name Chapter" series. This comes after the success of its second world tour, "ACT: SWEET MIRAGE." The record consists of a total of nine tracks: "Growing Pain," "Chasing That Feeling," "Back For More (TXT version)," "Dreamer, "Deep Down," "Happily Ever After," "Skipping Stones," "Blue Spring" and "Do It Like That."