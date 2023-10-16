KEY POINTS TWICE, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN and FIFTY FIFTY have submitted entries to the 2024 Grammys

Three HYBE artists are vying for nominations: BTS, SEVENTEEN and Tomorrow x Together

The official Grammy 2024 nominees will be announced on Nov. 10

K-Pop has made its mark in the music entertainment industry as one of the most popular music genres in the world. Aside from BTS, more K-Pop groups have started to gain international fans, most notably in the U.S., leading to world tours and separate promotions in cities across the country.

Following their worldwide success, these groups have earned the chance to be nominated at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, to be held on Feb. 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Check out all the K-Pop artists' entries below, courtesy of @KBizoom.

1.

TWICE

One of the biggest third-generation female K-Pop groups is vying for a nomination at the 2024 Grammys under several categories. TWICE entered its 12th EP, "Ready To Be," under the categories Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Meanwhile, its main track, "Set Me Free," was submitted for Record of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

2.

FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY — an all-female rookie K-Pop group that hit instant international stardom months after debuting in November 2022, thanks to its song "Cupid" — has entered the Best New Artist category. "Cupid (Twin Version)" has also been submitted under Record of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

Its featured track on the "Barbie" movie's official OST called "Barbie Dreams" featuring American rapper Kaliii was also submitted for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

3.

Stray Kids

Stray Kids — one of the most influential K-Pop groups of the fourth generation — has submitted its latest full-length album, "5-Star," for a chance to be nominated under the Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories, though the album was heavily influenced by hip-hop/rap and electronica elements.

The main track, "S-Class," which has over 120 million streams on Spotify, was entered for Record of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

Stray Kids is also trying its luck to be nominated for Best New Artist.

4.

SEVENTEEN

Though SEVENTEEN's tenth mini-album, "FML," could have been eligible for a nomination — given that it was released in April, months before the eligibility timeframe ended in September — the third-generation K-Pop star has only entered one category for the upcoming Grammys, and it's the Best New Artist.

5.

Tomorrow x Together (TXT)

Tomorrow x Together's fanbase has impressively grown over the past years, most notably in the international scene. It has already headlined one of the biggest music festivals in the U.S. and emerged at the top of the Billboard charts with its banger hits.

Interestingly, its latest release, "Back For More" featuring Brazilian singer Anitta, was also entered under Best Pop Dup/Group Performance. "Sugar Rush Ride" was submitted for Best Music Video, while its documentary film, "Our Last Summer" — released via Disney+ in June — was submitted for the Best Music Film category.

TXT is the third artist from Hybe to submit entries in the Grammys.

6.

NCT Dream

NCT Dream just made a successful comeback with "ISTJ." But it's already reaching greater heights with the single "Broken Melodies." The pop-rock-inspired track is vying for a nomination under Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

7.

Aespa

Aespa is finally trying out for the Grammy Awards, entering under the Best New Artist category. The group's U.S. fanbase has increased over the past year; hence, it was able to embark on a North American leg tour in August. The "Synk: Hyper Line Tour" made stops in Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago and Boston, among others.

Other than these K-Pop groups, all seven members of BTS have also entered their respective solo albums and singles under various categories. They were released amid the internationally acclaimed group's hiatus, which started in June 2022 and expected to end in 2025. For more information, BTS fans — known as ARMYs — could check out all of BTS' 2024 Grammy submissions here.