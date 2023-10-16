KEY POINTS An anonymous uploader posted a list of the most-followed male K-Pop idols on Instagram on theqoo

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo gained over 1 million additional Instagram followers after starring in "True Beauty"

The most-followed male K-Pop idol and BTS member even has two Guinness World Records

K-Pop idols often use their individual Instagram accounts to give fans a more personal and exclusive sneak peek into their lives – whether on cam or off cam – to encourage a closer connection with them, and it often leads to a higher number of loyal Instagram followers.

As they rise to fame, their follower count increases significantly as well – whether they are promoting as a group or individually.

According to a list shared on the South Korean online forum theqoo, here are the 30 most-followed male K-Pop idols on Instagram.

30.

NCT 127's Yuta

Since NCT 127's Yuta opened his Instagram account in March 2020, he has accumulated over 9.6 million followers.

He goes by the username @yuu_taa_1026 and is currently the sixth most-followed NCT 127 member and the 30th most-followed male K-Pop idol overall.

29.

GOT7's Jinyoung

Jinyoung may be fulfilling his mandatory military service, but he is still one of the most-followed male K-Pop idols, with 9.7 million followers. He still updates fans with photos once in a while.

The GOT7 member goes by the username @jinyoung_0922jy, a combination of his name and birthday.

28.

SHINee's Key

South Korean idol Kim Ki-bum – better known by his stage name Key and Instagram username @bumkeyk – now has 9.8 million followers on Instagram.

He also opened a separate "dogstagram" account for his beloved pets – CommeDes and Garçons – in 2017 and has since gained over 147,000 followers.

27.

NCT 127's Johnny

Johnny opened his individual Instagram account on the same day as his NCT 127 bandmates Yuta and Jaehyun opened theirs.

Since March 2020, his Instagram has garnered 9.9 million followers already. He goes by a simple username, @johnnyjsuh.

26.

EXO's Suho

On Dec. 5, 2018, EXO's leader opened his personal Instagram account with the help of his members and even started a live broadcast on his then-newly-opened account under the username @kimjuncotton.

He reportedly hit his first 1 million followers in less than 12 hours after he opened his account. Now, he currently has over 11 million followers.

25.

NCT 127's Taeyong

NCT 127's Taeyong opened his personal Instagram account on Feb. 28, 2021, under the username @eh_ovo_nct and posted a video of himself dancing to Post Malone's "White Iverson."

Now, he goes by the Instagram handle @taeoxo_nct and currently has over 11.27 million followers.

24.

WayV's Ten

Thai singer-dancer Ten of NCT's sub-unit WayV – who goes by the Instagram username @tenlee_1001 – currently has 11.2 million Instagram followers.

He opened his account in October 2019, way back when he was promoting with SuperM alongside his bandmate Lucas.

23.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

Ninety-seven-liner Mingyu of SEVENTEEN or @min9yu_k on Instagram currently boasts 11.3 million followers on the social media platform.

His posts often showcase his handsome visuals – whether he's made up for photoshoots or bare-faced on his random day posts.

22.

NCT U/127/Dream's Mark

NCT's Mark – the only member with the distinction of being in NCT U, 127 and Dream – launched his Instagram account @onyourm__ark in January 2021 with his first post saying, "get set. go," which seems to continue his username.

His Instagram account has since gained 12.37 million followers.

21.

NCT 127's Doyoung

Doyoung joined Instagram in October 2020. His first post under his Instagram handle @do0_nct showed two photos of him with the caption, "Great Insta restaurant open."

The South Korean artist currently has 12.39 million followers on Instagram.

20.

GOT7's Yugyeom

While GOT7 has yet to make a comeback as a group following the members' reunion in their 2021 self-titled EP, the members are still performing well in their solo activities.

@yugyeom is continuously growing his 12.42 million Instagram followers, especially now that he is on his international solo tour.

19.

NCT Dream's Jaemin

NCT Dream's Jaemin debuted on Instagram on Oct. 16, 2020, under the username @na.jaemin0813 and his first post showing photos from NCT's comeback at the time.

He now has 13.7 million Instagram followers, making him the 19th most-followed male K-Pop idol on Instagram.

18.

GOT7's Mark Tuan

GOT7's @marktuan who recently released his solo song "Everyone Else Fades" now has 14 million Instagram followers, making him the third most IG-popular GOT7 member and the 18th most-followed male K-Pop idol on the platform.

He is currently on his "The Other Side" solo tour.

17.

EXO's Kai

EXO's Kai, who goes by the Instagram username @zkdlin, currently boasts 14.8 million followers. Kai's last Instagram update was from May 10 before he enlisted in the South Korean army on May 11.

He also uploads reels on his account, mostly dance challenge videos of his song "Rover."

16.

NCT 127's Jaehyun

NCT 127's @_jeongjaehyun currently has 15.7 million Instagram followers, making him the most-followed NCT 127 member and the 16th most-followed male K-Pop idol overall.

His first posts, now deleted, were photos of him from the set of his group's comeback music video for "Kick It" at the time.

15.

BIGBANG's Taeyang

Second-generation K-Pop idol Taeyang of BIGBANG has maintained his popularity with 15.9 million followers on Instagram.

Aside from posting photo updates, the South Korean singer-songwriter-dancer also posts dance videos under the username @__youngbae__.

14.

TXT's Yeonjun

Opened just last Jan. 6, 2022, TXT's Yeonjun now has 16.3 million people following his personal Instagram account – @yawnzzn – and is currently the 14th most-followed male K-Pop idol on the platform.

He is the first TXT member to open a personal account on Instagram, per Allkpop.

13.

GOT7's BamBam

With 17.6 million followers on Instagram, BamBam is currently the second most IG-popular GOT7 member and the 13th most-followed male K-Pop idol on the platform.

He goes by the username @bambam1a and currently posts about his first-ever world tour, "AREA 52."

12.

EXO's Baekhyun

Despite having only 10 posts on his Instagram account with the username @baekhyunee_exo, EXO's Baekhyun has 22 million followers on the platform.

He is currently the third most-followed EXO member on Instagram and the ninth most-followed male K-Pop idol overall.

11.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon

Second-generation K-Pop idol G-Dragon – who debuted with BIGBANG in 2006 – currently has 22.3 million followers on his @xxxibgdrgn Instagram account. He is so far the 11th most-followed male K-Pop idol on the platform.

His Instagram profile is a showcase of his activities as an idol and fashion icon, random photo updates and luxury brand photoshoots, among many others.

10.

EXO's Sehun

EXO's Sehun previously used the username @xlkslb_ccdtks on Instagram, which reportedly stood for each of his EXO bandmates' names, before changing it to @oohsehun.

The South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter now has 23.5 million Instagram followers making him the 10th most-followed male K-Pop idol on the platform.

9.

EXO's Chanyeol

EXO's Chanyeol is the most-followed EXO member on Instagram and the ninth most-followed male K-Pop idol overall with 24.1 million followers.

He goes by the username @real__pcy and often posts about EXO's promotions, his luxury brand partnerships, places he's been to, photos with his pet and behind-the-scene photos or clips from his shoots.

8.

GOT7's Jackson Wang

With his successful solo or group tours with GOT7 and partnerships with different luxury brands, Jackson Wang has amassed 33.1 million followers on his Instagram account – @jacksonwang852g7.

He is now the eighth most-followed male K-Pop idol on the platform. In April 2021, he was the most followed, with 23 million followers at the time.

7.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, who goes by the username @eunwo.o_c is currently the seventh most followed male K-Pop idol on Instagram with 38.7 million followers.

His Instagram account experienced an impressive increase in followers after he starred in the popular K-drama "True Beauty." Per Starbiz, Eun-woo gained more than 1 million followers in 10 days after "True Beauty" started airing.

6.

BTS' RM

In February, RM deleted hundreds of posts from his Instagram accounts. Despite this, his Instagram account @rkive is the sixth most-followed male K-Pop idol account on the platform with 44.8 million followers.

Fans often look forward to his "namjooning" photo posts and song recommendations on his Stories.

5.

BTS' Jin

Just this weekend, Jin – who enlisted in the army in South Korea in December 2022 – surprised fans with several photo uploads on his Instagram account @jin.

He currently has 46.8 million Instagram followers and is the fifth most-followed male K-Pop idol on the platform.

4.

BTS' J-Hope

J-Hope – who goes by the Instagram username @uarmyhope – is probably one of the most active BTS members on Instagram. With 47.9 million followers, he is the fourth most-followed male K-Pop idol on the platform.

Though he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, he still updates fans with photos from time to time when he's on a break.

3.

BTS' Suga

BTS' Suga – who also went by the name Agust D – is the third most-followed male K-Pop idol on Instagram. His account, under the username @agustd, currently has 48.1 million followers.

His most recent posts are from his successful sold-out solo world tour and his partnership with the NBA.

2.

BTS' Jimin

Despite not being as active as his other bandmates in posting on his Instagram account, BTS' Jimin boasts 51.7 million followers on his Instagram account with the username @j.m.

So far, Jimin only has 86 Instagram posts. His first post was a photo from BTS' "Butter" era in 2021.

1.

BTS' V

BTS' V – who goes by the username @thv on Instagram – is currently the most followed male K-Pop idol on the photo-sharing social media platform with a staggering 61.8 million followers.



In December 2021, V broke two Guinness World Records: the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram and the fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram.

V broke the two records in 43 minutes and 4 hours and 52 minutes, respectively.