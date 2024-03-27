The U.S. has imposed sanctions on online media site Gaza Now and its founder, Mustafa Ayash. The sanctions come in the wake of accusations that the entity and its founder have been backing the militant organization, The Washington Post reported.

According to the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Gaza Now initiated a fundraising campaign in support of Hamas following the Oct. 7 attack by the militant group against Israel. This action prompted the U.S. authorities to take punitive measures against the online platform and its key figure.

Gaza Now's Arabic channel boasts a substantial following of over 300,000 on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a significant presence on the encrypted chat platform Telegram.

According to a press release by the US Department of Treasury, the sanctions also extend to firms Al-Qureshi Executives and Aakhirah Ltd., as well as their director Aozma Sultana. These entities are alleged to have collaborated with Gaza Now on multiple fundraising endeavors.

A noteworthy aspect of this action is its collaborative nature, with the sanctions being imposed in coordination with the U.K.'s Office of Foreign Sanctions Implementation.

Brian Nelson, Under Secretary at the U.S. Treasury, affirmed the commitment of the United States and its partners to disrupt Hamas' activities. "We will continue to leverage our tools to disrupt Hamas' ability to facilitate further attacks," he said.

Despite attempts to reach out for comment, representatives for Gaza Now and its founder were not immediately available. The sanctions entail a block on access to U.S. property and bank accounts for the designated entities and individuals, as well as a prohibition on conducting business with Americans.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts by the United States and its allies to counter alleged support networks aiding designated terrorist organizations.