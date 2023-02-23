KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval said he had a good relationship with Lala Kent in the first "Vanderpump Rules" seasons

Sandoval claimed the friendship turned sour after Kent allegedly started "randomly bullying" their co-stars

Kent slammed Sandoval during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" earlier this month

Tom Sandoval has slammed Lala Kent over her alleged treatment of him and their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars.

Sandoval, 39, called Kent a "bully" who needs "a hobby" in a new interview after she took jabs at him and his longtime relationship with Ariana Madix.

"Lala's a bully. She's been a bully for years. We were really, really cool for, you know, the first seasons. I really looked out for her," Sandoval told Us Weekly in a joint interview with co-star Tom Schwartz at Schwartz & Sandy's in West Hollywood.

He continued, "Once she started just randomly bullying Raquel [Leviss] for, like, no reason, and then going after Scheana [Shay], and then going back after Katie [Maloney], and then coming after Ariana, then coming after me — there's no real legitimate reason for her to be that way. When you get to the core of it … I'm not surprised. I feel like she just randomly chooses somebody to just, like, set her sights on and go after her. I don't know what to say, I mean, maybe she should get a hobby or something."

Kent, 32, expressed her irritation with Sandoval during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" earlier this month.

"Everything annoys me about him," the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO said. "And the fact that he said that I should've known better than to get knocked up? I did not get knocked up. … At the reunion, I'm coming for you, dog."

Sandoval admitted that he knew Kent was upset over a comment he had made during the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 premiere that she shouldn't have gotten "knocked up" by her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett — with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean. Kent and the film producer split in 2021 amid cheating allegations.

But while he "definitely regrets" using that term, Sandoval insisted that he was only telling the truth.

"But the fact of the matter is that Lala's been trying to rewrite history," he told the outlet. "And our show will never let you get away with that. As soon as you try to do that, they're gonna, like, show previous things. They asked me [in] an interview chair to narrate it. They asked Ariana to narrate it. They ended up airing mine."

During her "WWHL" appearance, Kent also took aim at Sandoval's longtime relationship with Madix.

"I love Ariana. We just have to get her out next," she said, referring to her and Katie both ending their relationships with their respective partners ahead of "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10.

Maloney divorced Schwartz last year after three years of marriage and nearly 12 years in total together.

Despite her comments about his relationship with Madix, Sandoval said he doesn't consider Kent a threat at all.

"I really don't take much of anything Lala takes or says seriously. I don't really consider her ever, like, much of a threat," Sandoval told Us Weekly.

"Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.