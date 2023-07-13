KEY POINTS The 'very intense' heat wave has expanded to the western states of California and Nevada

It could impact around 27 million people in the next seven days

Residents have been asked to limit exposure to the oppressive hot weather

A large swath of Texas and several other southern states are under excessive heat warnings as the region braces for "a very intense" heat wave. The heat wave is also expanding to the west, affecting California and Nevada.

"Widespread heat-related advisories and warnings remain in place across the Central/Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley as well as portions of the Desert Southwest and California as a very intense heat wave takes shape," the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said Wednesday.

The heat wave is expected to ensue through the weekend, the agency said, adding that approximately 27 million people are expected to see "an air temperature or heat index above 110 over the next seven days."

Weather officials have urged people to limit exposure to the oppressive hot weather "as it looks to stick around for the time being."

In Texas, multiple excessive heat warnings, as well as other heat-related alerts, are in place. Heat warnings that are effective through 9 p.m. Thursday cover Atascosa, Travis, Frio, Wichita, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Karnes, Davis Mountains and Llano.

Officials at NWS San Antonio warned there is an increased risk of heat-related illness as extreme weather conditions prevail in the state through next week.

Another hot and humid night with clouds increasing overnight. The heat continues through next week and therefore an increased risk for heat related illness for those spending extended time outdoor and not taking precautions. #txwx pic.twitter.com/78qSM7OU37 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 12, 2023

Denton County officials have released a list of cooling centers to help residents.

With the @NWSFortWorth issuing an Excessive Heat Warning through 9 p.m. on July 13th, here's a list of cooling centers in Denton County should the need arise. Pass along. pic.twitter.com/6j7CHrE3Uc — Denton County, Texas (@DentonCountyTX) July 12, 2023

In Oklahoma, several heat warnings are effective through 8 p.m. Thursday in Creek, Mayes, Okfuskee, Jefferson, Johnston, Tillman, Harmon, Rogers, McClain and Garvin among other areas.

Heat-related alerts in Arizona cover the western Pima County, Oracle, Eloy, Mammoth, Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson, Marana, Vail, Kearny and upper Gila River, among others. They won't expire until 11 p.m. next Monday.

Some areas, including Globe and Phoenix, could see afternoon highs of up to 113 degrees from Friday through next Monday, the NWS Tucson warned.

Multiple counties are under heat advisories effective through 7 p.m. Thursday in Arkansas, including central and southern Scott County, Jackson, Izard, Faulkner, Fulton, Cleburne, Searcy County lower elevations, Randolph and southern Pope County.

Thursday afternoon highs could hit 96 degrees in some areas, and heat index values may exceed 105 degrees.

The expanding heat wave has also spread through New Mexico. Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro area, the upper Tularosa Valley and the Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County are under heat advisories through 8 p.m. Thursday.

In California, excessive heat watches are in place through 11 p.m. Sunday in Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Ojai Valley, eastern San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County, Santa Susana Mountains, and the eastern and western Santa Monica Mountains recreational area. Excessive heat warnings have also been issued through 10 a.m. Monday for San Luis Obispo County Mountains, eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Antelope Valley, and northern and southern Ventura County Mountains, among others.

Officials warned of heat peaking sometime between Friday and Monday with highs between 110-113 in interior areas. Los Angeles County residents are expected to suffer the brunt of the heat wave.

Starting Thursday, a long-duration heat wave will affect interior areas through Monday, spreading into the valleys closer to the coast by Friday. Highs will peak between 100 to 110 degrees, and possibly higher, hottest over the LA County interior. pic.twitter.com/ce7YLtQY2p — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 12, 2023

Portions of neighboring Nevada are also under heat alerts, with some effective through 8 p.m. next Monday. In particular, the Greater Lake Tahoe area, northwestern and northeastern Nye County, and northern Washoe County are likely to see temperatures above 100 degrees through early next week.