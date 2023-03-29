Late night talk shows touched on a variety of topics on Tuesday, including several well-placed slams on social media companies.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" noted the looming April 1 deadline for Twitter users to pay $8 a month for a verification check mark.

"Those who got free check marks will start losing them April 1," Kimmel said. "That includes me, I guess, I've had a check mark for many years.

"I'm not sure how I feel like this. I think it's going to be like losing my virginity: No one else will care and I will just be happy I didn't have to pay for it."

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" took aim at a viral TikTok challenge that once again prompts followers to eat something gross.

"After a viral TikTok caused confusion, Fruit Rollups is urging people not to eat the plastic wrap," Fallon said. "That's like if Popsicle reminded you not to eat the stick."

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" weighed in on common sense gun legislation in wake of the deadly school shooting in Nashville.

"That just makes sense. Fewer guns equals fewer shootings," Colbert quipped. "It's not complicated, it's just math. It's the same reason these days we have fewer strangulations with a land line."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" poked fun at a recent string of burglaries in California targeting optometry outlets.

"Authorities in California recently arrested a man who allegedly burglarized several optometry offices," Meyers said. "Witnesses described him as between 4 and 8 feet tall and very blurry."