The recent downings of UFOs are still a popular topic for late-night talk show hosts on Wednesday, especially after U.S. officials attempted to dismiss the targets as "sky trash."

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" latched on to the out-of-the-world news by bringing it down to Earth.

"Yes, sky trash, not only a threat to aviation," Colbert quipped, "but also the motto for Spirit Airlines."

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" also jumped at the chance to question the explanation of confusing alien craft with human refuse.

"This is all a very evasive way of saying that they shot down three Bud Light blimps," Corden joked.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" poked fun at another easy target — Chipotle Mexican Grill — and its unveiling of a new spinoff restaurant.

"Chipotle announced plans to open a new brand called Farmesa Fresh Eatery, which will focus on farm-to-table cuisine instead of their usual table-to-restroom," Meyers said.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" found humor in the tech news that hackers are increasingly breaking into the computer systems of electric cars.

"Cybersecurity experts are warning that electric vehicles could be the next prime targets for hackers," Fallon said, "which explains why my car keeps getting emails about 'hot sedans in your area.'"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" went back to the well for some fresh charges against embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is accused of writing hot checks to swindle pure-bred puppies from Amish breeders.

"Stealing puppies from the Amish?" Kimmel questioned. "I mean, this could be the crime of the century -- the 18th century."