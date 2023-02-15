Valentine's Day is for lovers -- and late night talk show hosts. The romantic holiday caught some heat in Tuesday's monologues for pressuring couples into making pricey purchases while padding the pockets of companies that perpetuate it.

Heart-shaped candy boxes, bundles of roses, extravagant dinners and overpriced jewelry -- all of it was fair game. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" had an interesting take on the holiday.

"I just want to say Happy Valentine's Day," he said, "or as flowers call it, 'The Purge.' "

Colbert also noted the curious timing of Nikki Haley's announcement that she will run for president in 2024.

"Any campaign veteran will tell you there's no better time to drop the biggest political news of your life than Valentine's Day at 6:48 a.m. -- a day everyone is thinking about something else at a time everyone is still asleep."

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" also took a political angle, imagining a romantic evening at the White House for the first couple.

"Joe Biden broke out his circulation-enhancing edible compression socks, then at the end of the night he really turned on the charm," Corden said. "He leaned over to Jill, kissed her on the cheek and gave her a heart-shaped classified document."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers," which doesn't air until after midnight, drew some assumptions about his unlucky viewers.

"Today is Valentine's Day," Meyers quipped, "so if you are watching this right now, better luck next year."

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" also had a nice one-liner about the commercialization of the holiday.

"You can tell it's Valentine's Day because CVS just put out all their Easter candy," he joked.