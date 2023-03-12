"Saturday Night Live" returned this weekend, spoofing the red-carpet coverage for the Academy Awards.

The 15th episode of Season 48 was hosted by actress Jenna Ortega. The musical guest was The 1975.

Cold Open

With the Oscars set for Sunday night, "SNL" began with cast member Marcello Hernandez introducing himself as "Access Hollywood" host Mario Lopez and cast member Heidi Gardner introducing herself as "either Maria Menounos or Kit Hoover -- they haven't told me which yet."

The red carpet program includes cast member Kenan Thompson portraying heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson, who has been called upon to head up security for the award show.

Cast member Chloe Fineman portrayed highly excitable Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis, who stars in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Also making an appearance was cast member Bowen Yang, who portrayed Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who attempted to fool the audience by claiming he was actor Tom Cruise.

"George, you're not fooling anyone," says Hernandez.

"Yeah, except I did. And now I'm in Congress," Yang replies.

Monologue

Ortega, 20, who stars in "Scream VI," discussed how she is the youngest host of the season and showed a commercial she appeared in when she was a child. She also introduced former "SNL" cast member Fred Armisen, who was in the audience and appears on the TV series "Wednesday" with Ortega.

Sketches

Ortega appears as a 17-year-old and panelist on the MTV program "Ridiculousness," where she delivers comments that contrast the program's light-hearted andlow-brow tone.

In a video sketch, Ortega joins three men in a car ride who break out into song about the "road trip." But reality sets in on the drive as they annoy each other.

Weekend Update

Co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che joked about current events including Fox News host Tucker Carlson's latest controversy and Walgreens' decision to stop selling abortion pills in some states.

"Tucker Carlson ... released security footage from the Jan. 6 attacks with the violence edited out and said it proves it was a peaceful gathering -- which is like editing all the sex out of a porno video and saying 'It's a short film about being a stepmom,'" said Jost.

"New documents from the Dominion lawsuit revealed texts from Tucker Carlson in which he said he hates Donald Trump passionately and can't wait until he's able to ignore him. That must suck: to go on TV and put on a smile and make friends with some psychotic bigot just because 'it's good for the show.' Anyway, back to you, Colin," said Che.

"After Walgreens announced they will stop selling abortion pills in 21 states, CVS has remained silent on the issue. While over at Rite-Aid, you can just grab a pill from the 'take a-bortion, leave a-bortion' tray," said Jost.