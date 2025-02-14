A former Walgreens manager has pleaded guilty to her role in a series of inside-job robberies at the store where she worked.

London Teeter, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery. Her sentencing was scheduled for June. 12 and faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, Teeter and three co-conspirators devised a scheme to carry out monthly armed robberies of the Walgreens store in the Chinatown section of Washington, D.C.

The robberies began in July 2023 and happened once a month through early 2024 except for October.

Teeter was present in the manager's office and pretended to be the victim of a robbery during the July 18, 2023, and January 9, 2024, robberies.

Teeter knew the schedule for cash transfers at the store.

In each robbery, a masked gunman entered the store and forced an employee into the manager's office, or accessed the office using a code provided by Teeter or her co-conspirator. After robbing the store, the gunman fled through the rear exit.

Teeter and her co-conspirator took turns being the "victim" manager, knowing the store had surveillance cameras.

As a result of the string of robberies, the store hired armed special police officers. Teeter knew they would be there, and the officers were robbed of their firearms during robberies on Dec. 4, 2023, and Feb. 11, 2024.

As part of her plea agreement, Teeter admitted the co-conspirators stole and split at least $28,983.

She also acknowledged that she saw the surveillance footage from the Aug. 2, 2023, robbery, during which a co-conspirator briefly placed his firearm on a chair.

Teeter admitted she sent a co-conspirator a text message stating: "the vid looks so bad," "[I don't know] why he put the gun down," and "he can't do it next time [not gonna lie]."

Teeter was arrested on Feb. 22, 2024, and a search of her home revealed a Glock 45 pistol loaded with 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Trial dates are pending against Michael Robinson, 34, Kamanye Williams, 25, and Gianni Robinson, 27.