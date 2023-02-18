Hallmark Channel's "Loveuary" 2023 slate is continuing on the network, with its newest romantic debut, "Welcome to Valentine." The film, which airs Saturday, stars Kathryn Davis and Markian Tarasuik.

The film will be a treat for Hallmark fans as they may not yet be as familiar with the stars, who have both appeared on Hallmark before but haven't headlined many projects. Davis has actually only been featured in one Hallmark title previously, "A Christmas Carousel." As for Tarasuik, he has been featured in "Christmas at the Golden Dragon" and in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' titles "Our Italian Christmas Memories" and "A Homecoming for the Holidays."

Kara Duncan ("Cooking Up Love") also stars.

So what can fans expect from the film? Let's find out.

"It's a week away from Valentine's Day and Olivia (Davis) loses both her boyfriend and her job in the same week," a synopsis for the film reads. "Her sister Vanessa (Duncan), who still lives in their hometown in Nebraska, convinces Olivia to come back home for an extended trip and help her get back on her feet. Olivia's roommate in New York has a friend, George (Tarasiuk), who's driving out to Los Angeles and agrees to take Olivia to her destination—which is exactly halfway between New York and California—in exchange for a free night's stay in her hometown. Olivia, low on cash after her layoff, agrees to take turns driving so he can get to Los Angeles in under five days. The two strangers set out on the open road, both on their way to being who they think they're supposed to be."

However, when fate intervenes and forces plans to change, the two will start spending more time together—and an unexpected connection may form as a result.

"When George's car breaks down mere miles from Olivia's hometown, he has to stay a few more days in Valentine, Nebraska with Olivia and her sister," the synopsis concludes. "After spending so much time together, the two realize that their priorities might have changed and love is what truly matters."

"Welcome to Valentine" premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on Hallmark Channel.