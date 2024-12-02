The U.S. Department of Education released the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFS) application for the 2025-2026 academic year earlier than planned, following delays encountered last year.

Students can now begin filing their FAFSA applications and send their information to up to 20 colleges to determine the amount that they may receive as a grant for the upcoming academic year. The education department launched the FAFSA application on Nov. 21, more than a week before its intended planned date of Dec. 1, after testing the form with students for weeks. The department implemented several changes to ease the process.

What Are The New Changes?

In 2023, the education department went for a complete overhaul of the system due to the FAFSA Simplification Act, aiming to make the whole application process simpler and increase eligibility for more lower-income students to become eligible for more academic aid.

However, the previous updates introduced new terms and formulas that complicated the process for many families. This year, the department has made additional adjustments to further simplify the FAFSA and prevent delays.

'Who's My FAFSA Parent?' Tool

The new "Who's My FAFSA Parent?" tool helps dependent students identify their required contributors. This feature, introduced in the 2024-2025 form, pertains to a dependent student's biological or adoptive parents. Data from a parent's spouse can also be used for this field.

This tool enables students to understand who needs to provide their information and consent for the transfer of federal tax data from the IRS into the FAFSA form. If the student's or their parents' information matches IRS records, a page will appear to facilitate the easier transfer of tax information.

In another change, the label "Student Other Circumstances" has been revised to "Student Homelessness," specifically for students who are unsheltered.

A popup confirmation window has also been introduced for students who consent to allow their school to determine their eligibility for a Direct Unsubsidized Loan only and not for any other federal student aid.

"After months of hard work and lots of feedback from students, schools, and other stakeholders, we can say with confidence that FAFSA is working," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

The Deadline

The deadline to submit the FAFSA is June 30, 2026. Students who will be enrolling in spring or summer would still have a chance to avail of the federal aid. However, students still need to consider the state they reside in and the college they will be attending, as these deadlines are typically sooner.

According to the education department, online submissions will be processed within one to three days, while paper forms may take seven to 10 days this year. Students can check the status of their online applications on the Federal Student Aid website. Once processed, the form will be sent to the schools listed by the student.