White Stripes guitarist Jack White is promising to sue "you fascists" after Donald Trump's campaign used the band's "Seven Nation Army" song as background music as the former president boarding a plane for events in Michigan and Wisconsin.

"Oh ... Don't even think about using my music, you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)," White posted on his Instagram page Thursday.

"Have a great day at work today Margo Martin. And as long as I'm here, a double f--k you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore," he went on.

The video of Trump walking up the steps to the plane was posted on X by Margo Martin, the Trump campaign's deputy director of communication.

The video has since been taken down.

White also called out the controversy surrounding Trump's visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday where a member of his campaign staff pushed an employee, according to military officials, who tried to stop them from taking video and photographs and reminding them of regulations prohibiting "political events on cemetery grounds."

White joins a growing list of entertainers, including ABBA and Celine Dion, who have demanded Trump stop using their music at his campaign rallies.

A federal court last week granted an emergency hearing next month for injunctive relief against Donald Trump, his campaign, and other organizations concerning accusations of copyright violations of a song by the late musician Isaac Hayes.

Lawyers representing the late singer/songwriter's family are demanding $3 million in damages for 134 "brazen" copyright violations of "Hold On, I'm Coming," co-written by Hayes, at Trump campaign events.

Swedish supergroup ABBA has also demanded the Trump campaign stop using its songs after "The Winner Takes It All," "Money, Money, Money," and "Dancing Queen" were played at events.

"ABBA has recently discovered the unauthorized use of their music and videos at a Trump event through videos that appeared online," said a statement from the band to the Associated Press. The Trump campaign insisted it had a "license" to use the music.

Dion earlier this month took exception to Trump's use of "My Heart Will Go On," the theme to the blockbuster hit movie Titanic, at a rally.

Dion's management team issued a statement saying use of the song is not authorized.

"Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. ... And really, THAT song?" it said on Instagram.