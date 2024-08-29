The U.S. Army on Thursday scolded Donald Trump for holding a political event at Arlington National Cemetery earlier this week and vouched for the "professionalism" of the employee who was "unfairly attacked" by members of the former president's campaign team.

The woman, who has asked to remain unidentified for fear of retaliation by Trump supporters, was pushed by the Republican presidential nominee's staffers on Monday when she tried to prevent them from taking video and photographs in an area of cemetery known as Section 60, where U.S. military members who died in the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried.

The Army's statement said Trump's team was "made aware" of regulations prohibiting "political activities on cemetery grounds."

"An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside. Consistent with the decorum expected at ANC, this employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption," the Army said.

The statement said the incident was reported to authorities, but the woman decided not to press charges, and the Army now considers the matter closed.

"This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked," the Army said.

"ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation's fallen deserve," it continued.

Trump arrived at the cemetery on Monday to lay a wreath to mark the third anniversary of 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

After laying the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Trump moved to Section 60 with Gold Star Families where he posed for "thumbs up" photos with them near the gravestones.

The former president said he was invited to that section of the cemetery by the families who lost loved ones in the 2021 bombing.

Trump campaign spokesman Seven Cheung said they would release video of the incident with the cemetery employee but never did. He went on to describe the woman as "clearly suffering from a mental health episode."