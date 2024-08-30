Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump in seven battleground states that are critical to winning the White House in November, according to a new poll.

Harris leads the Republican presidential nominee by an average of 2 percentage points in the seven states among registered voters, and is ahead by 1 point among likely voters, found the Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll taken after last week's Democratic National Convention.

Her largest lead is 8 points in Wisconsin, where she is ahead of Trump 52% to 44%.

The poll shows Harris with a 4 point lead in Nevada and Pennsylvania, a 3 point lead in Michigan and a 2 point advantage in Georgia and North Carolina. She is tied with Trump in Arizona.

"Compared with her predecessor atop the Democratic ticket, President Joe Biden, Harris has opened up new possibilities for an Electoral College victory by putting Sun Belt swing states like Georgia and Nevada back in play," the poll said.

The survey noted that Harris has a 2 point lead in North Carolina where no Democratic presidential candidate has won since Barack Obama in 2008.

Trump enjoyed a 10 point lead there over Biden in April.

The turnaround by Harris has forced the Republicans to spend more than $16 million in the state in television ads in support of Trump in the past five weeks, Bloomberg News reported.