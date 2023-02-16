KEY POINTS Florence Pugh was spotted holding hands with Charlie Gooch in London on Valentine's Day

Pugh and Gooch were first spotted together at the British Fashion Awards in December last year

Gooch works as a freelance photographer, blogger and director

Florence Pugh celebrated Valentine's Day with a new man.

The 27-year-old "Don't Worry Darling" star was spotted holding hands with her rumored new beau, who was identified as Charlie Gooch by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

The pair were snapped out and about in London Tuesday wearing matching bands on their ring fingers, smoking cigarettes and drinking a glass of wine, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Pugh and Gooch seemingly tried to keep the outing low-key, opting to wear cozy and casual outfits. The actress sported a gray sweater under a black bomber jacket, which she paired with loose black trousers and black sneakers.

Her companion wore a blue bomber jacket atop a gray hoodie, black jeans and white high-top boots.

The rumored couple's sighting comes a year after Pugh called it quits with Zach Braff in 2022 after three years of dating. The "Little Women" actress confirmed the breakup in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh said. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So, we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Pugh and the 47-year-old "Scrubs" alum did keep their relationship private. But the former couple had also been subject to public scrutiny due to their 21-year age gap.

Now, it appears that the Oscar-nominated actress has moved on. Here are five interesting facts about Pugh's rumored new boyfriend, Gooch.

1. He is based in London

According to Seventeen, an anonymous tipster told DeuxMoi that Gooch was a "normie whom [Pugh] went to school with in Oxford, England," where the actress originally lived.

Although the report has yet to be confirmed, People suggested that the Gooch resided in London based on his photography Instagram account's bio.

2. He is a professional photographer

Gooch works as a photographer under the pseudonym Guy Gooch, People reported, citing a March 2021 post from CBD brand Salunabis, which tagged him in a blog post he wrote for the brand. He also took product photos for the brand.

Aside from posting photos on his main account @guygooch, he also has an account under @guys.archive for his archived photos. Both accounts are following each other on the platform.

Gooch worked with Pugh on several occasions as her photographer, including the actress' press tour for "Black Widow" two years ago and her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

According to Gooch's LinkedIn page, he is currently working as a freelance photographer based in London but has done internships with Frank Lebron Studios, Lock Studios, Canvas present, and Spring Studios.

3. He is a director

Gooch seems to really know his way around a camera. Aside from being a photographer, he also co-directed the short film "Before We Collide" in 2021 alongside Gregor Petrikovič.

The film has since been featured in international film festivals such as the Athens Digital Arts Festival, London Super Shorts Film Festival and Sydney World Film Festival.

4. He is a blogger

Salunabis said in its 2021 post that Gooch is a blogger who "regularly writes" content for the brand and shared his personal experience of using the plant-based cannabinoid for his pet Labrador, Dougie.

5. He and Pugh have known each other for a while

Pugh and Gooch were first spotted together at the British Fashion Awards in December last year, partying at London's Royal Albert Hall. The Daily Mail was the first to report that the actress was joined by a "male companion," but at the time, his identity had not yet been revealed.