Photos of the couple and their son Archie were missing during the Queen’s address

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book is coming out on August 11

A new book, entitled “Finding Freedom,” that sheds light on the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they were with the royal family claims that the couple was really disturbed while watching the telecast of Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas speech because it made them feel like they were being pushed out of the family.

According to an excerpt shared by The Times of London, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt really bad when they did not see a photo of themselves and their son Archie during the Queen’s address. The couple felt they were “absent” from the family photos that surrounded the monarch at Buckingham Palace from where she gave her annual address, according to the book.

The book also suggested that the particular incident made Prince Harry and Markle realize that they were being sidelined and would not become a “fundamental part” of the royal family in the future.

“For Harry and Meghan, it had been yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in the book.

Other than them, all the members of the royal family were on display during the Queen’s address. The photos featured Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton along with their children. Princes Charles and his wife Camilla were also part of the presentation.

The book also claimed that Harry was a bit frustrated at his older brother when he advised him to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl” when he was still dating Markle.

Citing various sources, the book stated that William wanted to know and make sure that the “Suits” star was a suitable match for his brother and had the right intentions.

The Duke and Duchess have already made it clear that they did not contribute to the book in any way whatsoever. A spokesperson for the couple revealed that they were not interviewed by anyone for “Finding Freedom.”

The spokesperson also noted that all the things written in the book are based on the “independent reporting” done by the authors.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom’. The book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting,” the BBC quoted the spokesperson, as saying.

“Finding Freedom” is coming out on August 11.

Photo: POOL / Andy Stenning