Woman Caught Trying to Sneak Drugs, 750 Pounds of Illegal Bologna Across US-Mexico Border
The woman's haul posed a serious threat to the US pork industry
US Customs and Border Protection officers inspecting a woman's luggage were met with a load of bologna-literally.
The U.S. citizen first raised suspicion when she solely declared a cooked meal while crossing the border from Mexico. During a secondary inspection, officers opened "heavier than normal" suitcases and found 40 rolls of Mexican pork bologna.
The bologna is illegal in the States because Mexican pork can potentially spread "foreign animal diseases to the US pork industry," according to reporting by 13WHAM.
Police also found "more than 280 boxes of undeclared prescription medicines" and over $7,600 in "concealed currency."
CBP Presidio Port Director Benito Reyes Jr. cautioned future travelers, stressing the importance of educating "themselves on what products are allowed to be legally entered from abroad."
The woman was fined $1,000, and all 748 pounds of bologna were "destroyed."
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Switzerland's Glaciers Shrink Another 2.5% Despite Heavy Snowfall
-
Cranes Stand Still As US Dockworkers Fight For 'Future'
-
Can Music Help Plants Grow? Study Suggests Sound Boosts Fungus
-
In Colombia, Paying At-risk Youngsters 'To Not Kill'
-
Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead At 83: Team
-
Sacred Filth Offers India's Sex Workers Brief Respect
-
Gaza Children 'Extremely Impacted' By War: UNICEF
-
SpaceX Launches Mission To Return Stranded Astronauts
-
Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty To Running High-End Brothels Catering To Politicians, Execs
-
Trump Now Says He's 'Too Busy Winning' To Sue Fact-Checking ABC Debate Anchor