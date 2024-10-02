US Customs and Border Protection officers inspecting a woman's luggage were met with a load of bologna-literally.

The U.S. citizen first raised suspicion when she solely declared a cooked meal while crossing the border from Mexico. During a secondary inspection, officers opened "heavier than normal" suitcases and found 40 rolls of Mexican pork bologna.

The bologna is illegal in the States because Mexican pork can potentially spread "foreign animal diseases to the US pork industry," according to reporting by 13WHAM.

Police also found "more than 280 boxes of undeclared prescription medicines" and over $7,600 in "concealed currency."

CBP Presidio Port Director Benito Reyes Jr. cautioned future travelers, stressing the importance of educating "themselves on what products are allowed to be legally entered from abroad."

The woman was fined $1,000, and all 748 pounds of bologna were "destroyed."