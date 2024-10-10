North Carolina Woman Charged With 'Burning of Churches' After Setting Fire To Bush Outside Mormon Church
Authorities have yet to release any information regarding a potential motive
A North Carolina woman is accused of "burning of churches" after allegedly setting fire to a bush outside a church late Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where a witness reported seeing the woman light the fire before fleeing the scene, Elizabeth City Police reported. The suspect, identified as Carrietta Spence, was apprehended by police shortly after the incident.
The fire was reported at around 11:25 p.m. Officers found Spence a few blocks away from the church and arrested her without further incident.
Spence has been charged with injury to real property and the burning of churches and other religious buildings. Authorities have yet to release any information regarding a potential motive and it remains unclear whether Spence had any prior connection to the church.
Spence was transported to Albemarle District Jail and held on a $10,000 bond. She was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Thursday to face the charges.
It was unclear if she had a lawyer to speak on her behalf.
