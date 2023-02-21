Jamie Lynn Spears has shared with her fans some happy moments from the sets of her upcoming movie "Zoey 102."

"Bittersweet feels," the 31-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram page Monday, showing a series of off-set snaps with her family, friends and costars. "I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho🥹😭 #ZOEY102."

The behind-the-scenes snaps include a stage set and a group photo with her costars while inside a vehicle.

One photo shows her and her costars sitting in the makeup room, while another shows the cast huddled inside a tent, looking intently at something. They all were wearing headsets.

The filming of "Zoey 102" is going on in North Carolina.

Fans appreciated Spears for sharing an update about the highly-anticipated film based on the teen series "Zoey 101," which aired from 2005 to 2008 on Nickelodeon.

"Sending the biggest hug," one user said, while another wrote, "O cool!! So excited!! I'd love to mail you a birthday card! I sent you a DM a while back. Thank you for being good to me!!"

"Zoey 102" is set to release later this year. It was reported the movie will follow the adult versions of the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding.

Aside from Spears, the original cast members who will join the movie include Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears said in January. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

"Zoey 101" was a teen drama that followed the adventures of Zoey (Spears) as she learned to fit in Pacific Coast Academy, a previously all-boys boarding school.