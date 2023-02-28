KEY POINTS The technology can be used to create new content, including audio, images, and text, among others

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is creating a new product group focused on artificial intelligence, as it plays catch up with other tech companies that have already developed their own AI tools.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said that they are focusing on generative AI, like ChatGPT, which can be used to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations and videos.

"We're starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology into all of our different products," Zuckerberg said.

According to the Meta CEO, the company will build some creative and expressive tools using AI as well as develop AI personas that will be integrated into its different products such as WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.

"We're exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences. We have a lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences, but I'm excited about all of the new things we'll build along the way," he explained.

The technique is much like how OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, integrated large language models into a Microsoft Bing chatbot. Other companies have since employed the same approach, with Google working on a chatbot named Bard and China's Baidu launching the Ernie chatbot.

The new group will be organized under current Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, according to a CNBC report.

On Friday, Meta publicly released its new large language model called the Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA). The company said that the model is available in several sizes to help other researchers who don't have access to large amounts of infrastructure to study language models.

"Access to the model will be granted on a case-by-case basis to academic researchers; those affiliated with organizations in government, civil society, and academia; and industry research laboratories around the world," Meta wrote. "People interested in applying for access can find the link to the application in our research paper."