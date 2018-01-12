Apple just dropped another clue that suggests the company could release augmented reality glasses in the near future. Apple recently met with suppliers that make nuts and bolts required to power AR glasses, according to a Bloomberg report.

The meeting, which happened at CES 2018, comes after numerous rumors point to a possible launch of Apple AR glasses.

Representatives from Facebook and Google, as well as Snap and Xiaomi, also met with the suppliers, sources told Bloomberg. The get together means the companies are interested in developing their own AR headsets. Meanwhile, Samsung and LG have already reportedly requested small orders of augmented reality parts to begin prototyping devices.

Amazon hasn’t been as outspoken about augmented reality or virtual reality, but a source told Bloomberg the company would most likely choose AR technology if it decides to develop a headset. The online retailer is reportedly actively looking into headsets technologies, although it might take years for the company to launch the device.

Apple AR Glasses Interest

While other companies seem to be interested in AR glasses, most of the talk about the possible device revolves around Apple. CEO Tim Cook has been highly outspoken about Apple’s interest in augmented reality, especially after the company revealed iOS 11’s AR capabilities.

Cook said in November “AR is going to change the way we use technology forever.”

“I view AR as profound,” Cook said in the fourth quarter earnings call. “Not today, not the app you’ll see on the App Store today, but what it will be, what it can be, I think it’s profound, and I think Apple is in a really unique position to lead in this area.”

However, any Apple AR headset would be at least a few years away, Cook told The Independent last October.

“Today I can tell you that the technology itself doesn't exist to do that in a quality way,” Cook said. “We don't give a rats about being first, we want to be best in creating people's experiences. Something that you would see out in the market any time soon would not be something that any of us would be satisfied with.”

Apple AR Glasses Rumors

A Bloomberg report last November said Apple was working on an AR headset that could be released as early as 2020. Meanwhile, a Financial Times report last spring said Apple was “stepping up” its development of AR glasses by allocating more resources. Last January, rumors indicated Apple had teamed up with German optics company Carl Zeiss to work on a pair of AR smart glasses.

The Cupertino company has also made numerous AR-related acquisitions, including Prime Sense, Metaio, SensoMotoric Instruments and Vrvana.