If you think that preparing healthy recipes would require rocket-scientist levels of cooking and complexity, then you better think again. There are so many healthy recipes that you can do even if you consider yourself as a beginner in the field of cooking.

The best healthy recipes for beginners would only require a bit of knowledge in cooking, such as frying, steaming, or sautéing. Once you go over the processes outlined below, you will see that cooking healthy meals is as easy as one, two, and three.

10.

Yogurt and Berry Smoothie

A Yogurt and Berry Smoothie is a refreshing and nutritious beverage that combines the creamy texture of yogurt with the vibrant flavors of mixed berries. This smoothie is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and probiotics. With the least bit of complexity, no wonder it is considered as one of the best healthy recipes for beginners that you can find.

Ingredients:

Greek yogurt

Mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

Banana

Honey

Ice cubes (Optional)

Directions:

Start by gathering the ingredients. As much as possible, the berries must be fresh or frozen, and the banana is ripe. If using fresh berries, wash them thoroughly. If using frozen berries, there's no need to thaw them. Peel the banana and slice it into chunks. This adds natural sweetness and creaminess to the smoothie. In a blender, combine a generous scoop of Greek yogurt, the mixed berries, banana chunks, and a drizzle of honey for sweetness. If you prefer a colder and icier consistency, you can add a handful of ice cubes to the blender. Blend the ingredients until smooth and well combined. If the consistency is too thick, you can add a bit of water or milk to reach your desired thickness. Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness by adding more honey if needed. You can also adjust the thickness by adding more yogurt or liquid. Pour the smoothie into glasses and serve immediately. Optionally, garnish with a few whole berries on top for a decorative touch. Sip and enjoy the refreshing and nutrient-packed Yogurt and Berry Smoothie.

9.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad is a simple and classic Italian dish that showcases fresh and flavorful ingredients. The salad is named after the island of Capri in the Gulf of Naples and is known for its representation of the colors of the Italian flag.

Ingredients:

Tomatoes

Mozzarella Cheese

Fresh Basil

Balsamic Glaze or Vinegar

Olive Oil

Directions:

Arrange alternating slices of tomatoes and mozzarella on a plate. Tuck basil leaves between the slices. Drizzle the salad with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze or vinegar. A sprinkle of salt and pepper may be added for seasoning.

8.

Greek Chicken Salad

A Greek Chicken Salad is a fresh and vibrant dish that combines grilled chicken with a variety of crisp vegetables and classic Mediterranean flavors. It's a satisfying and nutritious meal that often includes feta cheese, olives, and a lemony dressing. It's a perfect choice for a light lunch or dinner, especially during warm weather -- something you should definitely try out in 2024.

Ingredients for the Salad:

Grilled chicken breasts, sliced

Romaine lettuce, chopped

Cucumber, diced

Cherry tomatoes, halved

Red onion, thinly sliced

Feta cheese, crumbled

Kalamata olives, pitted

Fresh oregano or dried oregano (optional)

Ingredients for the Dressing:

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Garlic, minced

Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Start by grilling the chicken. Season chicken breasts with salt, pepper, and a bit of olive oil. Grill until fully cooked, then let them rest before slicing. Next, prepare the ingredients for the salad. In a large salad bowl, combine chopped Romaine lettuce, diced cucumber, halved cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, crumbled feta cheese, and Kalamata olives. You can also add fresh oregano for an extra burst of flavor. Slice the grilled chicken breasts into thin strips or bite-sized pieces. Add the sliced grilled chicken to the salad bowl with the vegetables. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. Adjust the quantities to taste. Drizzle dressing over salad. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss everything gently to coat the ingredients evenly. Garnish the salad with additional feta cheese and olives. Divide the Greek Chicken Salad among individual plates or bowls. If you want to go for a more traditional Greek meal, consider serving the salad with warm pita bread.

7.

Turkey and Vegetable Skillet

A Turkey and Vegetable Skillet is a quick, one-pan dish that combines lean ground turkey with a variety of colorful vegetables, creating a flavorful and wholesome meal.

Ingredients:

Ground turkey

Mixed vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes)

Onion, diced

Garlic, minced

Olive oil

Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper

Red chili flakes, fresh herbs like basil or parsley (Optional)

Directions:

Saute the turkey. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add diced onion and minced garlic, sautéing until softened and fragrant. Cook ground turkey. Add the ground turkey to the skillet, breaking it apart with a spatula. Cook until the turkey is browned and cooked through. Add the vegetables. Add the mixed vegetables to the skillet. You can use a combination of zucchini, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes, or any veggies you prefer. Sprinkle Italian seasoning over the turkey and vegetables. Add salt and pepper to taste. Optionally, you can also add red chili flakes for some heat. Sauté until vegetables are tender. Stir the ingredients in the skillet and cook until the vegetables are tender-crisp. Be careful not to overcook to retain their freshness and nutrients. Taste the skillet mixture and adjust the seasonings if needed. You can add more salt, pepper, or Italian seasoning according to your taste. If desired, garnish the skillet with fresh herbs like basil or parsley for added flavor and a pop of color. Once the vegetables are cooked to your liking, remove the skillet from heat. Serve the turkey and vegetable mixture on plates or over cooked quinoa, rice, or your preferred grain.

6.

Mango and Black Bean Salad

The Mango and Black Bean Salad is a vibrant and flavorful dish that combines the sweetness of ripe mangoes with the earthiness of black beans, creating a refreshing and nutritious salad. The process is very straightforward, which is why it is regarded by many as one of the best healthy recipes for beginners -- again a must-try in 2024.

Ingredients for the Salad:

Ripe mango, diced

Black beans, cooked and drained (canned or homemade)

Red onion, finely chopped

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Avocado, diced (Optional)

Ingredients for the Dressing:

Olive oil

Lime juice

Cumin (Optional)

Honey or agave syrup (Optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Peel and dice ripe mangoes. If using canned black beans, drain and rinse them. If cooking black beans from scratch, make sure they are cooked and cooled. In a large salad bowl, combine the diced mango, black beans, finely chopped red onion, and fresh cilantro. If desired, add diced avocado for creaminess. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, and cumin. Adjust the sweetness with honey or agave syrup, if desired. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour the dressing over the mango and black bean mixture. Gently toss the salad until all ingredients are coated with the dressing. Taste the salad and adjust the seasonings, adding more salt, pepper, or lime juice as needed. You can refrigerate the salad for a short time to let the flavors meld, but it can also be served immediately. Spoon the mango and black bean salad onto individual plates or into a serving dish. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves or lime wedges for a fresh and appealing presentation.

5.

Salmon and Asparagus Foil Packets

Salmon and Asparagus Foil Packets are a convenient and flavorful way to cook a complete meal with minimal fuss and easy cleanup. You can do this by simply wrapping salmon fillets and asparagus spears in foil and baking them in the oven. This method preserves the flavors and juices, resulting in moist and flavorful salmon with tender asparagus.

Ingredients:

Salmon fillets

Fresh asparagus spears

Lemon, sliced

Garlic cloves, minced

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Fresh dill, paprika, or other herbs and spices of choice (Optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Tear off sheets of aluminum foil, one for each serving. Place a salmon fillet in the center of each foil sheet. Drizzle olive oil over each salmon fillet. Sprinkle minced garlic, salt, pepper, and any optional herbs or spices over the salmon. Arrange fresh asparagus spears next to the salmon fillet on each foil packet. Drizzle them with a bit of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place a couple of lemon slices on top of each salmon fillet for added flavor. Fold the foil over the salmon and asparagus, creating a sealed packet. Ensure the edges are tightly crimped to trap the steam. Place the foil packets on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes or until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork. Carefully open the foil packets, allowing the steam to escape. Transfer the salmon and asparagus to plates and squeeze additional lemon juice if desired. Garnish with fresh dill or additional herbs for a burst of freshness. (Optional)

4.

Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables may be the recipe that you need if you want a colorful and healthy dish. Considered as among the best healthy recipes for beginners, you can easily cook this by roasting an assortment of veggies on a single sheet pan in the oven, and allowing them to caramelize and develop rich flavors.

Ingredients:

Assorted vegetables (e.g., carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, red onion)

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Garlic powder, dried herbs like thyme or rosemary, parmesan cheese (Optional)

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Prepare the vegetables by washing and chopping the vegetables into bite-sized pieces. Try to cut them into similar sizes for even cooking. Arrange on a sheet pan. Place the chopped vegetables on a large baking sheet. Make sure not to overcrowd the pan, allowing enough space for even roasting. Drizzle the vegetables with olive oil, ensuring they are well-coated. The oil helps the vegetables to brown and caramelize during roasting. Sprinkle salt and pepper over the vegetables. You can also add optional seasonings like garlic powder or dried herbs for extra flavor. Toss the vegetables on the sheet pan to evenly distribute the oil and seasonings. Place the sheet pan in the preheated oven and roast for about 20-25 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and slightly browned around the edges. You can stir or flip them halfway through the cooking time for even browning. If desired, sprinkle parmesan cheese over the vegetables during the last 5 minutes of roasting for a savory finish. Once the vegetables are roasted to your liking, remove them from the oven and serve immediately. They make a delicious side dish or can be added to salads, bowls, or wraps.

3.

Quinoa and Black Bean Bowl

The Quinoa and Black Bean Bowl is a nutritious and versatile dish that combines protein-packed quinoa with fiber-rich black beans and a variety of fresh ingredients. It also provides a well-balanced mix of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients.

Ingredients:

Quinoa

Black beans (canned or cooked)

Corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

Bell peppers (assorted colors), diced

Avocado, diced

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Lime

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Cherry tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese (Optional)

Directions:

Cook the quinoa first. Rinse the quinoa under cold water. Cook it according to package instructions, using water or vegetable broth for added flavor. Prepare black beans. If you are using canned black beans, drain and rinse them. If using cooked black beans, ensure they are cooked and ready. Sauté vegetables. In a pan, sauté diced bell peppers and corn kernels with a bit of olive oil until they are tender but still crisp. Season with salt and pepper to taste. In a serving bowl, layer the cooked quinoa as the base. Top it with the sautéed vegetables and black beans. Dice the avocado and add it to the bowl. If you like, include sliced cherry tomatoes, red onion, or any other fresh ingredients you prefer. Lastly, garnish the dish. You can sprinkle chopped fresh cilantro over the bowl for added freshness and flavor. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the bowl to add a zesty and citrusy kick. If desired, crumble feta cheese over the bowl for a creamy and tangy touch. Gently mix all the ingredients in the bowl to combine the flavors. Adjust seasoning if necessary.

2.

Baked Chicken Breasts

This is a simple and versatile dish that results in juicy and flavorful chicken. It is perfect for any time of day or for any occasion, and surely a among the best healthy recipes for beginners.

Ingredients:

Chicken breasts (boneless and skinless)

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Garlic powder, paprika, dried herbs like thyme or rosemary (Optional)

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Pat the chicken breasts dry with paper towels. This helps the skinless chicken breasts to brown better in the oven. Drizzle olive oil over the chicken breasts, ensuring they are well-coated. Sprinkle salt, pepper, and any optional seasonings or herbs you prefer. If you like garlic flavor, you can add garlic powder. Put the seasoned chicken breasts in a baking dish. Make sure there is some space between each breast so they cook evenly. Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for about 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C). The exact time may vary depending on the thickness of the chicken breasts. To check for doneness, use a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken breast. The juices should run clear, and the internal temperature should reach the recommended safe level. Allow the baked chicken breasts to rest for a few minutes before slicing. This helps the juices redistribute, keeping the chicken moist. Slice the chicken and serve it with your favorite sides, such as roasted vegetables, steamed broccoli, or a simple salad.

1.

Easy Veggie Omelette

This is a quick and nutritious dish that is considered as one of the best healthy recipes for beginners -- not just for 2024, but an all-time favorite. It involves whisking eggs, cooking them in a pan, and folding them over a flavorful mix of vegetables.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

Bell peppers (any color), diced

Tomatoes, diced

Spinach, chopped

Cheese (cheddar, feta, or your choice), shredded (Optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil or cooking spray

Directions:

Dice the bell peppers and tomatoes. Chop the spinach. Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk them until the yolks and whites are well combined. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add a small amount of olive oil or use cooking spray to prevent sticking. Add the diced bell peppers to the pan and sauté for a couple of minutes until they start to soften. Then, add the diced tomatoes and chopped spinach. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Pour the whisked eggs over the sautéed vegetables in the pan. Allow the eggs to spread out evenly. You may sprinkle shredded cheese over one half of the omelette if you like. This step is optional but adds a delicious creamy texture. Once the edges of the omelette start to set, carefully lift one side with a spatula and fold it over the other half. This creates a semi-circle shape. Cook for an additional minute or so until the omelette is fully cooked but still moist inside. The cheese, if added, should be melted. Serve. Slide the omelette onto a plate and serve immediately. You can garnish with additional herbs, avocado slices, or a dollop of salsa if desired.

Enjoy Cooking!

With the 10 best healthy recipes for beginners in 2024 right at your fingertips, you may now be able to create easy hearty dishes, without the need to delve into complex cooking methods. These recipes will ensure that you get to enjoy your meal without sacrificing health benefits.