Officials of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now at Addison, Texas to investigate the crash of a private plane packed with passengers that killed all 10 persons on board Sunday morning.

Officials at the town of Addison, located to the north of Dallas, said the Beechcraft King Air 350 crashed into a hangar shortly after it took-off from the Addison Municipal Airport. Addison spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth said the plane veered into the hangar and then burst into flames. The plane was completely destroyed by fire.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the deaths of all those aboard the twin-engine turboprop. The identities of the victims have been confirmed and their families are being informed. There was no one in the hangar when the plane exploded.

The ill-fated plane was likely a Beechcraft King Air350i, one of only two models in the 350 series. The other 350 version is the King Air 350ER used mainly for military special missions operations and government use.

Beechcraft describes its King Air 350i as “the world’s most popular business turboprop aircraft.” The popularity of the 350 was confirmed by CNN analyst and former FAA accident inspector David Soucie, who was interviewed about the Addison crash.

Soucie said the 350 is “the most reliable aircraft in my opinion” and can be considered the “Cadillac of turboprops.” He also said the Addison Municipal Airport is a hub for charter operations.

If the plane was indeed a 350i, this crash will be the first for this type since it entered service in 2008. The 350i can carry 11 passengers, including one or two pilots. It has a range of 1,806 nautical miles or 3,300 km.

Photo: Srđan Popović/ Wikimedia