KEY POINTS G-Dragon, T.O.P and WINNER's Mino are among those who openly smoke

EXO's D.O. was recently fined for smoking inside MBC's headquarters

Jungwoo and Taeil have jonined NCT's "smoking unit"

Nowadays, more K-Pop idols — especially males — have become more open about smoking in public, though the topic remains taboo. But because it is a rare sighting, some K-Pop fans criticize these idols for having such a vice, most notably when spotted smoking in unauthorized areas.

These idols, however, have mastered the skill of being unbothered by such backlash and continue to do as they please. Below is the list of 10 K-Pop idols who are known smokers.

1.

BTS' Jungkook

I have nothing to say but is Jungkook smoking?? pic.twitter.com/FMKrpER0WU — nabi (@ii_nazanin88) September 7, 2023

During a trip to Los Angeles, California, in early September, BTS member Jungkook was spotted smoking outside a famous omakase restaurant called Matsuhisa. There, the 26-year-old "Seven" hitmaker was seen in a conversation with friends while they smoked cigarettes.

2.

BTS' V

Before BTS went on a hiatus in June 2022, V — real name Kim Taehyung — made the headlines after he was seen smoking outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the 2022 GRAMMY Awards was held. Photos of his smoking session leaked online, leading to divided reactions from fans.

3.

EXO's D.O.

어멓 백현이 인블룸 연습하능거 pic.twitter.com/uoHSM7RUg1 — ʟɪɢʜᴛ ✴︎ (@Baekhyun_luv_) August 3, 2023

In August, EXO dropped behind-the-scenes footage of its preparations for "Show! Music Core" via its official YouTube channel. Interestingly, what caught the attention of fans was a clip where D.O. was spotted smoking an e-cigarette inside the MBC headquarters, which was a non-smoking area.

Though the original video has since been edited, some social media users were able to screen-record the original clip. Nearly a month after the controversy, it was reported that the 30-year-old main vocalist was fined for violating the smoking ban under South Korea's National Health Enhancement Act.

4.

G-Dragon

G-Dragon has always been open about smoking, even during the earlier years of his career. He once had a New Year's resolution to quit smoking in 2017. But he experienced difficulties in doing so.

5.

T.O.P

Another former BigBang member has also been smoking publicly over the years, and it's none other than T.O.P — born Choi Seung-hyun. In 2022, Twitter user @sagwajixx started a thread about the 35-year-old South Korean rapper's smoking habit, including new and old photos of him holding a cigarette.

6.

EXO's Sehun

tao and sehun smoking is 100% turn on 😍 pic.twitter.com/Q5nHZqGgFe — lordee (@hoeofseok) March 20, 2015

The "maknae" or youngest member of EXO also had a habit of smoking during his early 20s. Back in 2015, a photo of him smoking alongside his former bandmate, Z Tao, went viral on social media.

7.

WINNER's Mino

Over two years ago, Reddit user @kep1ersnumber1stan started a thread on the platform, asking K-Pop fans about who among idols in the K-Pop industry were smokers. One user mentioned that the WINNER member was an obvious answer, as he never really cared about being caught smoking.

8.

NCT 127's Jungwoo

NCT Jungwoo smoking photos wow pic.twitter.com/VcpQmyJ3mF — Amazed By BTS (@mazedbybts) December 9, 2020

This 25-year-old South Korean singer-dancer made rounds online in 2020 after photos of him smoking in public leaked online. Though he faced criticism at the time, most fans showed support for Jungwoo, claiming that he was already of age and was allowed to smoke.

9.

NCT's Taeil

taeil smoking?? starting to believe yangyang is the only one in this group with clean lungs 😭 pic.twitter.com/V7LNK0eUt7 — hmm.. (@yvesmisandrist) February 18, 2022

Another member of the mega group NCT has been added to the roster of the "smoking unit" — a unit created by NCTzens, which included members who have been caught smoking over the years. Taeil joins fellow bandmates Ten, Jungwoo, Jaehyun, Yuta and Mark, among others.

10.

Lai Kuan-lin

Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan-lin faced backlash two years ago after China-based media outlets caught him smoking and spitting on the road. In addition, he was caught not wearing his mask properly — given that the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak during that time. The now-22-year-old Taiwanese idol has since apologized for his actions.