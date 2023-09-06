KEY POINTS A report said the EXO member got fined for violating the National Health Enhancement Act

Last month, a video of D.O. smoking inside the waiting room at MBC went viral

Other K-Pop idols who smoke include EXO's Kai and Sehun, G-Dragon and T.O.P, among others

A report has been circulating that EXO member Do Kyungsoo — professionally known as D.O. — has been fined after he got caught smoking an e-cigarette inside the headquarters of South Korean broadcaster MBC.

An unnamed user took to a famous online forum site to reveal that the 30-year-old South Korean artist got fined for violating the smoking ban under the National Health Enhancement Act after a citizen reported that he smoked inside the television station's building, which was strictly a non-smoking area.

The user included a statement from the Mapo-gu Public Health Center, which included the details of its response to D.O.'s smoking violation. In the post, it said that the singer's longtime label, SM Entertainment, claimed that the e-cigarette did not contain nicotine; however, after a thorough investigation, the substance was found on the ingredient list, per an English translation from KBizoom. Hence, he was fined.

The report came a month after a clip of D.O. exhaling smoke inside a waiting room circulated online. Though it has been edited out of the original video, which was behind-the-scenes footage of EXO preparing for "Show! Music Core" posted on its official YouTube channel, some netizens managed to save the clip and post it online.

D.O. now joins the roster of K-Pop idols who smoke. In a thread started by Reddit user @kep1ersnumber1stan, K-Pop community members revealed some K-Pop idols who allegedly smoke.

Names mentioned in the thread include BigBang's G-Dragon and former member T.O.P, SHINee's Taemin, former (G)I-DLE member Seo Soo-jin, WINNER's Mino as well as other EXO members Kai and Sehun, among others.

In other news, D.O. is scheduled to make a solo comeback soon, releasing his second solo mini-album, "Anticipation," on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m KST. He recently released the track list and promotional schedule, with activities to drop in the weeks leading up to the album's official release date.

The album will include a total of seven songs: "Somebody," "Wonder," "I Do," "Ordinary Days," "The View" and the studio and acoustic version of "Lost." The music video for "I Do" will premiere on Friday, Sept. 8. More teasers, concept photos and the album highlight medley will drop in the next two weeks.