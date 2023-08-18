KEY POINTS Koreaboo recently unveiled a list of the top 10 most-watched female K-Pop acts in South Korea

IU claimed the top spot, selling 87,578 seats for her "The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun" concert last year.

Other artists who made it to the top 5 were BLACKPINK, Taeyeon, TWICE and Red Velvet

Female K-Pop groups and solo artists flourished over the past year as thousands of fans grabbed the chance to see their favorite idols perform live in South Korea following the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korean media outlet Koreaboo recently released the list of the top 10 most-watched female K-Pop act concerts held between mid-2022 and the first half of 2023. The list consisted of idols that debuted from the second generation until the fourth generation of the K-Pop industry.

Landing the top spot is soloist IU — real name Lee Ji-eun — who has now gained recognition as one of the most successful musicians in the industry. During her "The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun," held at Seoul's Olympic Stadium in September last year, she sold about 87,578 seats in two days.

BLACKPINK ranked No. 2 on the list, selling 20,060 seats during its "Born Pink" world tour stop at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Oct. 15 and 16, 2022.

Recently, it was announced that BLACKPINK will wrap up its second world tour in its home country next month. Titled the "Finale," Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie will perform a two-night show on Sept. 16 and 17. Further details about the location of the concert have not been released. But the last day will be livestreamed online via Weverse.

Since the contract renewal negotiations between BLACKPINK and its longtime label YG Entertainment have been kept under wraps, it could be expected that fans — known as BLINKS — would grab the opportunity to catch them perform, hopefully not for the last time.

Next on the list is Girls Generation leader Taeyeon, who made her solo debut in 2015 under SM Entertainment with the mini-album "I." She was able to gather 17,843 people to the kick-off show of her "The Odd Of Love" tour held in June. The 34-year-old successful soloist recently embarked on an Asia tour, visiting countries such as Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore.

TWICE, for its part, earned a spot within the top 5 of the list, ranking No. 4. Before jetting off to countries worldwide for its fifth world tour, called the "Ready To Be" tour, about 13,792 fans — known as ONCE — flocked to the KSPO Dome to watch the group perform live last April.

Another SM Entertainment artist joined the ranks of the most-watched female K-Pop groups, and it's none other than Red Velvet. During its "R to V" stop in Seoul, it sold about 11,562 seats in two days, though it did not sell out the venue.

Completing the top 10 list are South Korean indie singer Baek Yerin, LE SSERAFIM, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE and popular ballad singer Younha.