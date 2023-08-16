KEY POINTS The top K-Pop artists of 2023 on YouTube globally have been revealed

BLACKPINK, TWICE and NewJeans are the K-Pop girl groups with the most views

BTS, Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN are the most-viewed K-Pop boy groups on YouTube

Kworb, a website that collects and analyzes music data from around the world, has listed YouTube's top artists on YouTube globally.

Viral Takes compiled the K-Pop groups and artists included in Kworb's list and released it on Twitter Wednesday.

Below is the list of the 10 most-viewed K-Pop artists on YouTube in 2023 so far:

10.

PSY

Park Jae-sang, more popularly known as PSY and for his international hit song "Gangnam Style," is the only K-Pop artist on the list that doesn't belong to a group. The P Nation founder reportedly achieved 423 million YouTube views this year.

9.

TREASURE

YG Entertainment's fourth-generation K-Pop boy group TREASURE joined Kworb's list with 436 million reported views on the video streaming platform. The now 10-member group released its second full album, "Reboot," on July 28.

Several track videos, behind-the-scenes vlogs, dance practice videos and the "BONA BONA" music video were released on YouTube as part of promotions.

8.

LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM, currently on its first-ever tour, is the fifth most-viewed K-Pop girl group on YouTube this year and the eighth most-viewed K-Pop artist overall. It reportedly achieved 466 million YouTube views this year.

7.

(G)I-DLE

Cube Entertainment's artist (G)I-DLE is not only the seventh most-viewed K-Pop artist globally this year with 632 million views, but it is also the seventh most-followed K-Pop group on China's QQ Music with 1.6 million followers.

The girl group previously broke records with its song "Queencard." In June, the "Queencard" music video was named the fastest K-Pop group music video of 2023 to surpass 100 million views, per Soompi.

6.

SEVENTEEN

Pledis Entertainment's thirteen-member boy group SEVENTEEN is reportedly the third most-viewed K-Pop group on YouTube this year with 639 million views.

In July, SEVENTEEN achieved another YouTube record when its "Super" music video surpassed 100 million views. It was the group's sixth and fastest music video to achieve such a feat.

5.

NewJeans

NewJeans, which recently released its second EP, "Get Up," is reportedly the third most-viewed K-Pop female artist on YouTube in 2023 globally and the fifth most-viewed K-Pop group overall with 747 million YouTube views.

For the group's second mini-album, NewJeans released music videos accompanying the tracks in "Get Up."

4.

TWICE

TWICE didn't only make history as the first K-Pop girl group to sell out the SoFi Stadium in California for its "Ready To Be" world tour, it's also reportedly the second most-viewed K-Pop girl group on YouTube in 2023 and the fourth most-viewed K-Pop artist overall with 975 million views on the online video streaming platform.

3.

Stray Kids

Despite being in the K-Pop industry for just a little over five years, Stray Kids has been breaking records left and right. Just recently, the South Korean boy group formed by JYP Entertainment marked its biggest debut, third chart entry and third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with "5-Star," after its 2022 releases, "Oddinary" and "Maxident."

It is the third most-viewed K-Pop group on YouTube this year and the second most-viewed K-Pop male artist with 978 million YouTube views.

2.

BTS

BTS is the second most-viewed K-Pop artist on YouTube this year, with 2 billion views. Although J-Hope and Jin are currently completing their mandatory military service in South Korea, the remaining members – RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V — are pursuing solo activities.

After recently closing his "D-DAY" world tour, Suga announced on Aug. 7 that he already initiated his military enlistment process.

1.

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK reigns supreme as it topped the list of the most-viewed K-Pop artists globally this year, with a whopping 2.8 billion views on YouTube.

The four-member girl group, which consists of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé, is currently on the last leg of its successful, sold-out "Born Pink" world tour.