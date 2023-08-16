KEY POINTS BLACKPINK announced the Seoul finale of the group's "Born Pink" world tour

The second day of the "Born Pink" finale will be available for livestreaming

The girl group's contract renewal with YG Entertainment remains unclear

BLACKPINK announced through Weverse and its SNS accounts Wednesday that the finale of the group's successful "Born Pink" world tour will be held on Sept. 16 and 17 in Seoul.

With this announcement and the unconfirmed renewal of BLACKPINK's contract with its agency, YG Entertainment, which will last until the end of August, some fans fear that the "Born Pink" finale concerts in Seoul this September might be the group's last performance together as a group.

When the concert details got posted on a South Korean online forum, the group's fans – more popularly known as BLINKs – shared their thoughts.

"I wonder if they're going to announce if they're renewing or not," commented one fan, while another stated, "If they don't renew, this might be their last concert. I should definitely go."

"Is this the last tour before their contract renewal?" asked a third fan.

"[A]llow me to get emotional for a second, I know there are different opinions about the contract renewal, but as we don't know what's going to happen, these two concerts could very well be the last ones they do as [BLACKPINK] so I'll definitely watch them with the online streaming," tweeted one fan after seeing the announcement.

"Finale? [Something is] sus[picious," added another fan. A different one said, "It better be a finale for the tour [and] not for [BLACKPINK]."

"[W]hy do [I] feel like they will have a long hiatus again?" commented one user, while a different fan tweeted, "[P]lease don't disband. [P]lease don't disband. [P]lease don't disband. [P]lease don't disband. [P]lease don't disband. [P]lease."

"It's not the end for BLACKPINK, right?" asked another user.

The "Born Pink" finale concerts in Seoul will take place on Sept. 16 (offline performance only) and Sept. 17 (offline performance and online stream). The in-person venue has yet to be announced, per Weverse.

BLINK membership ticket pre-sale will be on Aug. 29 and 30, while the general ticket selling will be on Sept. 1. Online concert ticket sales will open on Aug. 29.

Tickets for the offline concert, which will be available via Interpark, cost 121,000 KRW to 220,000 KRW, depending on seat location.

Meanwhile, the online livestream ticket can be purchased for 55,000 KRW on BLACKPINK's Weverse Global Shop.

BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" world tour kicked off in October 2022 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. In almost a year of touring to support the group's "Born Pink" album, BLACKPINK has performed in different venues in North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

Before the two-day "Born Pink" finale concert in Seoul, BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé will perform at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Oracle Park in San Francisco and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.